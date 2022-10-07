Sampaoli was presented as coach of Sevilla: the club showed the video with his first talk in the locker room

The presentation of Jorge Sampaoli as the new coach of Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli will redirect to Sevilla and this Thursday he was presented at the Spanish club he led in the 2016/2017 season. The Argentine coach had a difficult start in his first experience when he terminated his contract early to lead the National Team. Replaces Spanish Julen Lopetegui, who was released after the defeat by 4-1 from home to the Borussia Dortmund for the third date of Group G of the Champions League. The Andalusian team is penultimate in its area and is at the bottom of La Liga.

“Sevilla FC and Jorge Sampaoli have reached an agreement for the Argentine coach to become the new coach of the first team, thus completing his second spell at Nervión, after managing the team during the 2016/17 season ″, reported the club through a statement. The former coach of the Argentine team signed for the remainder of this season and one more (until June 2024).

After meeting again with some leaders of the entity whom he knew from his previous stage, the Santa Fe native from Casilda approached the locker room and spoke with his brand-new managers. “I will speak individually when we are alone. The important thing is that in the new cycles new illusions are generated, a lot of expectations and that everything is related to the game. Beyond how we can connect between a person who projects and another who executes, it is with the game. This is a game and you have to try to play better, ”he said in a talk that was recorded on video and broadcast by the club on its social networks.

“There are no different factors, that for my taste you have to separate defense/attack. For me there is a globality. The game is global and from the game a lot of things happen and from there you have to start playing better. If we play better we will surely be better at an activity than we naturally because of the stage in which we grew up with the ball it will be much easier. And there will surely be meeting points and facilities to interpret the game. That is sometimes easy, but it is quite complex. So we will already develop it with time, ”he added.

Later he directed his first practice and was accompanied by Jorge Desio, Diogo Meschine and Pablo Fernández. His first commitment will be this weekend, on Saturday at home against Athletic Bilbao for the eighth round of the Spanish league.

After the win against the Germans, the Spanish were complicated in Group G of the main club tournament in the Old World. With just one point they are in last place along with Copenhagen from Denmark, five from the Teutons and eight from the leader Manchester City.

In La Liga, the panorama shows him in 16th place out of 20 teams after seven disputed dates, in which he only won one game, drew two and won four. In the First Division of Spain, the last three in the table descend.

Sampaoli will be in charge of a group of Argentines, like the defenders Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña and midfielders Erik Lamela and Alejandro “Papu” Gómez. The Egg Acuña was summoned by Sampaoli for the 2018 World Cup and played the match against Croatia. While Papu Gómez was in the previous stage and was left out of the preliminary list of 35 players.

It should be remembered that in his first process in the institution, Casilda’s strategist achieved a record of 42 points in the first round and overall he left Sevilla in fourth place with 72 points, which allowed the entity to participate in the League of Champions.

After directing the Argentine team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they fell in the round of 16 against France, he then went through Santos and Atlético Mineiro from Brazil, achieving second and third place in Series A, respectively, in 2019 and 2020 .

In his last years as a coach, he was in Europe, at Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1. Last season he finished second behind the mighty Paris Saint Germain, which allowed him to qualify his team for the Champions League. In his first year he reached the semifinals of the Conference League.

