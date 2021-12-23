Sampaoli’s fury and outburst for a yellow in Olympique Marseille’s draw against Nice

Sampaoli’s insult to the judge for the yellow card that he applied

There were 69 minutes of the game that tied at zero on Olympique de Marseille and Reims by date 19 of Ligue 1. In a closed match in the Velodrome stadium and with high spirits on and off the field of play, the coach of the home team, Jorge Sampaoli, He again stole attention with his anger, in this case against the judge of the meeting, François Letexier.

It is not the first time that the Argentine coach has shown himself in a verbose way during a match. The most recent precedent was a brawl in which he got involved against some ultras from Nice after the launch of projectiles from the rostrum at Dimitri Payet, which generated the ire of the strategist born in Casilda, Santa Fe.

On this occasion, the video shows the Argentine DT addressing the referee with a lot of anger, whom he insults: “What the hell do you say, asshole.” Then he asked “Why are you making me yellow?” And he reproached him: “You call us, you asshole of shit. What do you get me yellow? “.

The images were eloquent and exposed the 61-year-old coach who was taken out with his anger and was once again the center of attention in an intense match on the night of Marseille.

In the first half the local cast warned with the steering wheel Matteo Guendouzi that forced the archer’s response Predrag Rajkovic, who minutes later returned to avoid the fall of his fence before a header from his own Guendouzi. Later Payet the ball on the crossbar and in the epilogue Reims responded with a header from Yunis Abdelhamid that happened nearby.

Dimitri Payet’s celebration after getting the draw for Marseille (@OM_Officiel)

In the complement, six minutes after the Sampaoli episode, the Santa Fe coach’s spirits heated up more before the partial defeat that he suffered six with the goal of Hugo Ekitike after connects a flush center.

The outlook continued to complicate for Marseille, who at 84 minutes suffered the expulsion of Ahmadou Bamba Dieng. With one less, achieving at least equality seemed very difficult for those led by Sampaoli, who in the sixth additional minute had a penalty after a foul on Payet at the request of the VAR. The same striker finished from twelve steps, converted and generated the explosion in the stadium. Then he celebrated with a Christmas hat.

With this final 1-1 draw, Marseille and Nice were even with 33 points and Paris Saint-Germain are thirteen points behind. Sampaoli’s team is third in the table because it has a worse goal difference than its rival this Wednesday.

In this fiscal year, Marseille has nine wins, six draws and three losses. He is one game less, which is the clash against Lyon.

After the holiday break, the action will continue on Friday, January 7, when Marseille visit Bordeaux (17.00 Argentina time). Two days later, Nice will travel again, in this case to face Brest (9.00), in what will be the start of the second round of the 2021/2022 season of the French championship.

KEEP READING:

The four clear goal chances that Messi made and could not turn into PSG’s draw against Lorient

The incredible goal that Di María missed after a great assist from Messi in PSG’s draw against Lorient

With a goal from Icardi, Messi’s PSG drew against Lorient in their last game of the year