Samsung Announces Ambitious New Platform Bringing Cloud Gaming to Smart TVs

Samsung Gaming Hub is committed to streaming video games together with NVIDIA, Stadia and Utomik.

During CES 2022 held in Las Vegas, Samsung has announced news related to the world of videogames. The South Korean company announced a few months ago that it was working on something related to cloud play, and that is what has been confirmed this January 2, revealing new details about it and being much more specific.

We talk about Samsung Gaming Hub, a platform aimed at allowing users to enjoy a library of video games played via streaming, in an experience that they ensure will be complete and fluid. To do this, the brand has partnered with the main game streaming services: NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia and Utomik, although others are to come in the future.

“We know that the passion for video games continues to grow among our customers and we have closed the gap between our leadership in Smart TVs and advanced gaming software, to create a platform where you can enjoy all our favorite games easily and quickly.” , has declared Won-Jin Lee, corporate president of Samsung Electronics.

It will allow access to the library of GeForce Now, Stadia and UtomikIt will allow users to quickly access the extensive library of games of these services at certain models of televisions of Samsung Smart TV of this year 2022, who seek to take full advantage of the hardware with Tizen technology. It can be accessed from the main navigation menu in the Game, Audiovisual and Lifestyle categories, facilitating the process of searching and purchasing titles.

Samsung Gaming Hub will be available in Spain during the third quarter of this year, so we will have to wait to see how a platform works that wants to bring the console experience to television without having to manage downloads or disk storage. They promise that it will be easy to pair a controller to play, although with Stadia we already saw that we could use a smartphone as a controller in case we do not have access to one.

