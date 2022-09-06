Samsung confirms that it has been hacked: the information of its users may be in danger

As confirmed by the company itself through an official statement, someone has broken into Samsung US systems, affecting the personal information of some users. Although the number of affected users is not clear, it is possible that the demographic data of these users, as well as the name, contact telephone number, product registration information, and more, may have been compromised.

The company ensures that data related to credit cards and other bank information have not been affected. The incident took place last July, and it was not until the following month that the investigation revealed that someone external could have breached the company’s security to steal said information.

Samsung’s security is compromised again

As we have mentioned, the information extracted comes from the Samsung subsidiary in the United States, so it is possible that the attack only affected the company’s customers in that region. However, from Samsung They have not made clear the magnitude of the incident nor the number of affected users.

The company has confirmed that is already contacting all affected users, so if you have not yet received an email from the company, it is very likely that your data is safe. However, it never hurts to change the password of your account and always have double-factor authentication activated.

In the statement, Samsung also reports that have already contacted the relevant authorities to address the matter. In addition, they say they have hired ‘leading cybersecurity’ experts to complete the investigation.

It is not the first time that Samsung has been the victim of a cyberattack. At the beginning of the year, the Lapsus$ hacker group broke into its systems extracting almost 200 GB of personal information from its users. This group was not only targeting Samsung, but companies such as NVIDIA, Microsoft, and more were also targeted.