Samsung Galaxy A03s With 5,000mAh Battery Introduced In India At Rs 11,499 | 📲 LatestLY

New Delhi: Samsung on Wednesday introduced its inexpensive Galaxy A03s smartphone for Indian customers that is available in two garage choices beginning at Rs 11,499. The Galaxy A03s is priced at Rs 11,499 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It gives 3 colors — black, blue and white and will likely be to be had throughout retail retail outlets, Samsung.com and main on-line portals. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Specs Leaked On-line: Document.

Galaxy A03s includes a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V show with a 20:9 facet ratio that gives vibrant readability. At the rear, it has a 13MP major digicam, 2MP macro and 2MP intensity digicam. There’s a 5MP entrance digicam that includes reside center of attention, integrated filters and other digicam modes so you’ll take the most efficient conceivable selfies.

The smartphone gives an immersive viewing enjoy and is a pride for binge-watchers to experience their favorite content material at the cross, the corporate mentioned in a commentary. Galaxy A03s is supplied with a triple digicam setup that permits you to take sharp and transparent pictures, it added.

The smartphone is powered via the complicated Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 5000mAh battery. Galaxy A03s helps Android 11 and One UI 3.1 Core that gives separate viewing and interplay together with the Evening Mode for a at ease viewing enjoy at night time time. It comes with an aspect fingerprint sensor. The smartphone additionally helps top class Samsung products and services that come with Samsung Well being, Samsung Participants, and Sensible Transfer for a easy enjoy.

