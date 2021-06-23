Samsung Galaxy A72 Getting June 2021 Android Safety Patch: File

Samsung Galaxy A72 is reportedly receiving a brand new device replace that can carry privateness and safety enhancements to the smartphone. The replace bumps up the telephone’s OS to June 2021 Android safety patch. The replace is claimed to be rolling out in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine with different areas anticipated to obtain it quickly. Samsung introduced the Galaxy A72 in India in March 2021 powered by means of a Snapdragon 720G SoC. The telephone was once not too long ago up to date to Would possibly 2021 Android safety patch.

In step with a file by means of SamMobile, Samsung is bringing the June 2021 Android safety patch to the Galaxy A72 along side some privateness and safety enhancements. As according to a report from Samsung, the June safety patch carries 47 fixes from Google and 19 fixes from Samsung.

The replace for the Samsung Galaxy A72 carries the firmware model A725FXXU2AUF3, however there is not any affirmation in regards to the measurement of the replace. It is suggested that your smartphone is up to date whilst placed on charging and attached to a robust Wi-Fi. Samsung Galaxy A72 customers, beginning with Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine, must routinely obtain the replace. Willing customers can navigate to Settings > Device updates > Obtain and set up to manually take a look at for the replace.

Samsung Galaxy A72 specs

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A72 in March this 12 months along side the Galaxy A52. The Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone runs One UI 3.1, in keeping with Android 11. It includes a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Tremendous AMOLED Infinity-O Show with a 90Hz refresh charge. Powering the smartphone is a Snapdragon 720G SoC this is paired with 8GB of RAM. It has 256GB of interior garage that may be additional expanded by way of a microSD card (as much as 1TB).

The Samsung Galaxy A72 includes a quad rear digicam setup with a 64-megapixel number one sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W rapid charging improve.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the most productive telephone underneath Rs. 25,000? We mentioned this on Orbital, the Devices 360 podcast. Orbital is to be had on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and anywhere you get your podcasts.