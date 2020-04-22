Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets a neat exclusive YouTube feature

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is arguably the one foldable phone worth attempting out in the mean time, and a model new YouTube perform displays why.

Samsung launched a collaboration with Google to make the YouTube app greater for the phone’s clamshell form situation. You’ll now fold the phone halfway, set it down on a flat flooring, and dedicate all the upper half to the video. On the bottom half, you’ll search for various motion pictures or write suggestions.

Samsung’s demonstration of the model new perform.

That’s a considerably higher presentation than merely chopping the show partially on the folding degree. It seems, it’ll accommodate different commonplace aspect ratios, too. Widescreen motion pictures will look like the demonstration above, while sq. motion pictures and vertical motion pictures will refill the very best a part of the show. Study additional…

