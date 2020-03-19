Samsung shuts down stores in the U.S. and Canada

Samsung has shut down its branded retailers inside the U.S. and Canada, the company talked about in notices on its U.S. and Canadian net pages.

Citing the “properly being and safety of our employees, buyers and companions” as its “greatest priority,” Samsung talked about the measure turned into environment friendly on Tuesday, March 17.

The in an identical method worded notices on every net pages didn’t say for a method prolonged the retailers will most likely be closed. “We acknowledge your loyalty and determining, and can proceed to interchange you all by way of this ever-evolving state of affairs,” Samsung The us’s President and CEO YH Eom talked about in a comment.

Samsun points out that customers can nonetheless retailer on-line over at Samsung.com, and that each one its Samsung Care enhance channels keep open, along with enhance throughout the company’s site, Fb Messenger, Twitter, and name at 1-800-SAMSUNG. Study further…

