Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A is a $279 tablet with an 8.4-inch screen and LTE

In case you’re on the market for a small, relatively cheap capsule with all-day connectivity whether or not or not you’re at home or now not, Samsung’s got one factor it needs to show you. The latest capsule from the company, the Galaxy Tab A, begins at $279 and springs with LTE built-in.

The capsule’s dimension is an overly manageable eight.4 inches, and it sports activities actions a 1900×1200 present with a aspect ratio of 16:10. It is not purported to be the prettiest issue on the earth, though, so there is a hearty dose of bezels on all four aspects of the show, which could be the place you’ll be able to find the one, 5MP entrance digital digicam. That is complemented by way of an 8MP shooter inside the once more.

Beneath the hood, you’ll be able to find an Exynos 7904, decidedly among the midrange decisions from Samsung. That is paired with a generous 5,000mAh battery that Samsung says will closing you about 10 hours, along with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, which can even be expanded by means of a microSD slot.

While that is all okay, a minimum of, on the software aspect of things, there are a minimum of a few…questionable decisions. It ships with a variant of One UI constructed atop Android 9.zero Pie. In March 2020, when Google is already flighting test builds for Android 11, that is just about for positive going to point out many purchasers away. It moreover doesn’t fortify DeX, the Korean massive’s marquee attribute that allows its cell devices to be used as partial laptop replacements.

At least it’s got a USB-C port and a headphone jack, though.

The Galaxy Tab A is already within the shops on Samsung’s internet web page for $279. Presently, handiest the Verizon model is in stock, nonetheless T-Cell, AT&T, Sprint, and US Cell may even get their very personal variants shortly.

