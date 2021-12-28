Samuel Eto’o is on the black list of the Spanish treasury: the fortune he owes

Samuel Eto’o won two Champions League with Barcelona (AFP)

This week the Hacienda de Spain published a document with its biggest debtors and fans of the Barcelona They were surprised to find the name of a former champion with his club: Samuel Eto’o. Called “List of debtors”, the file includes thousands of individuals and companies that owe more than 600,000 euros to the Spanish treasury, a lower threshold than in previous years, which was one million. Consequently, the 2021 list includes more names, 7,200, down 3,400 in 2020.

The 40-year-old former striker, who played from 2004 to 2009 in the Catalan cast owes 981,598.19 euros to the treasury (that is, USD 1,111,807.19). The former footballer who was elected on December 11 as the top leader of Cameroonian football, had already had conflicts over the payment of taxes. So much so that in November 2016, the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office requested a total of ten years in prison for him and the payment of 18 million euros, accusing him of not having paid 3.9 million euros of his image rights during his stage at FC Barcelona.

Contacted by the AFP, the tax administration said it was not authorized to give more information, in particular on the origin of the debt, and could not specify whether Samuel eto’The appeared for the first time in the list, whose criteria have just changed.

The former scorer went through the Barcelona between 2004 and 2009, when he won seven titles, including two Champions Leagues, but in Spain he also had brief steps through Real Madrid, Leganés, Espanyol and Mallorca, where he won a Copa del Rey. Later, he excelled at Inter Milan, where he returned to conquer Europe, and at various European clubs such as Chelsea, Turkey’s Antalyaspor and Italy’s Sampdoria.

Eto’o is the president of the Cameroonian football federation (AP)

Others that appear on the list are the Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, with 1.4 million euros (USD 1.58 million) and the footballer Dani Alves, with 1 million euros (USD1.13 million), although they already appeared in the one published in June of this year.

Twitter also appears on the list of large defaulters in 2021 with a debt of 800,795.01 euros. The tax authorities did not provide further details.

In September 2020, the Brazilian footballer Neymar, the star of Paris Saint-Germain, formerly at FC Barcelona, ​​became the largest defaulter of the Spanish treasury, with a debt of more than 34 million euros. The Treasury had not specified what that debt consisted of and if it was linked to his signing by Barça in 2013.

With information from AFP

