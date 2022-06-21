Samuel Eto’o was sentenced in Spain to 22 months in prison

The Eto’o fraud was between 2006 and 2009 (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Cameroonian former footballer Samuel Eto’o was sentenced to 22 months in prison in Spain after having recognized a tax fraud for 4 million dollars (3.8 million euros) to the Public Treasury of Spain, between 2006 and 2009, when he was a player of the Barcelona. His former representative, Jose Maria Mesalles, who also admitted the crime, was sentenced to one year in prison. The sentences were suspended.

In his statement in the Criminal Court number 11 of Barcelona, ​​Eto’o assumed the fraudbut holding Mesalles responsible for it, without quoting him directly, whom he has always defined as “a second father.”

In fact, the former Cameroonian striker sued his former representative for alleged crimes of fraud and misappropriation in the management of his assets, a matter that is still in the investigation phase.

“I recognize the facts and I will pay, but let it be known that I was a child then and that I always did what my father asked me to do.said Samuel Eto’o.

Mesalles, for his part, has preferred not to testify before admitting the facts, in a conformity trial in which the third accused, Jesús Lastre, administrator of one of the instrumental companies used in the fraud, has been acquitted.

In his indictment, the prosecution requested sentences of 4 years and 6 months in prison for Eto’o and Mesalles that finally remained in 22 months for the former player, as the author of four crimes against the Public Treasury, and one year for his former agent as a necessary cooperator.

Likewise, the former African striker has been sentenced to pay four fines, one for each crime, amounting to 1.9 million dollars (1.8 million euros)and his former representative to another four for a total value of 952 thousand dollars (905 thousand euros).

The sentences were suspended since neither of them has a criminal record and they were mitigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office when both recognized the facts and partially repaired the damage with the return of part of the defrauded fees..

The events that have been tried this Monday in the City of Justice of Barcelona occurred between 2006 and 2009, years in which Samuel Eto’o obtained significant income derived from the transfer of his image rights to the sports brand Puma and the FC Barcelona, ​​which should have been taxed as income from movable capital in their Personal Income Tax (IRPF) declarations, but which the footballer did not declare.

Eto’o pretended that such rights had been assigned to two companies resident in Hungary and Spain, so that the income diverted to the Hungarian company, managed by Latre, was not taxed to the Treasury, while that diverted to the Spanish company, managed by Mesalles, they did so in an amount much lower than that corresponding to personal income tax.

The former attacker, current president of the Cameroon Football Federation, built a great career in which he accumulated 19 titles and wore the jerseys of Real Madrid, Barcelona (where he was a teammate of Ronaldinho and Messi) and Inter, among other institutions. He retired in 2019 with the jersey of the Qatar SCafter a stint in Turkish football (Antalyaspor y Konyaspor).

The case for tax fraud is not the only one that has brought him headaches in the Spanish Courts. A little less than a month ago Adileusa Dee Dee do Rosario, mother of the daughter that the striker had in Madrid, accused him of never having paid the 1,400 euros per month of child support set by the Justice, to the point that, according to his calculations, a debt of around 40,000 euros was accumulated; Consequently, he requested the seizure of the African’s assets.

“The girl has not been given a Lollipop since the day she was born. Absolutely nothing, not even with a judicial decision. She has grown up without her father and she feels very sorry because she has not even given her the opportunity to meet him, ”Erika Eto’o do Rosario’s mother attacked in dialogue with The vanguard.

Eto’o had already gone through a similar situation in Palma de Mallorca, where the Justice in 2019 also ordered him to recognize as his daughter an 18-year-old girl named Annie, the result of a three-month relationship with a woman he he met at a gas station in 2001.

