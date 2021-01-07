Samuel Goldwyn Acquires ‘The Good Traitor,’ ‘Powder Keg’ From REinvent

Samuel Goldwyn has acquired U.S. rights to Christina Rosendahl’s World Conflict II-set drama “The Good Traitor” and Ole Christian Madsen’s Danish terrorist drama “The Day We Died” (“Powder Keg”) from REinvent.

Primarily based on true occasions, “The Day We Died” is headlined by “Sport Of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The movie follows the journey of 4 folks related to the February 2015 terrorist assaults in Copenhagen: a newly launched prison, a filmmaker, a Jewish watchman and a police officer. Solely certainly one of them shall be left alive. Coster-Waldau stars reverse Lars Brygmann, Albert Arthur Amiryan and Adam Buschard. Artistic Alliance produced the movie.

“The Good Traitor” is predicated on the true story of Denmark’s ambassador to the U.S., Henrik Kauffmann. An unsung hero, Kauffmann was the Danish ambassador to Washington in 1939 on the outbreak of World Conflict II and declared himself to be the one true consultant of a free Denmark in opposition to the Nazis. Produced by Nimbus Movie Productions, “The Good Traitor” stars Ulrich Thomsen, Denise Gough, Burn Gorman and Henry Goodman.

“We’re very joyful to be releasing these two thrilling movies from REinvent Studios and we’re sure that U.S. audiences will love them as a lot as we do. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is fierce as all the time in ‘Powder Keg’ and Ulrich Thomsen performs brilliantly,” stated Peter Goldwyn.

Helene Aurø, gross sales and advertising director at REinvent Studios, stated the corporate was “sure that Samuel Goldwyn will do a fantastic job releasing ‘The Good Traitor’ and ‘Powder Keg’ to U.S. audiences. The 2 movies show their ceaseless relevance to worldwide audiences as the thrill from consumers proceed.”

REinvent is representing each movies in worldwide markets for SF Studios.