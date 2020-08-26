Samuel Goldwyn Films Buys Steve Zahn’s Tribeca Winner ‘Cowboys’

Samuel Goldwyn Films has purchased North American rights to “Cowboys,” which received greatest actor for Steve Zahn and greatest script for Anna Kerrigan at this yr’s Tribeca Movie Competition competitors.

Zahn stars as a troubled however well-intentioned father who has just lately separated from his spouse Sally, performed by Jillian Bell. Aghast at Sally’s refusal to let their trans son, performed by newcomer Sasha Knight, reside as his genuine self, he runs off with the son into the Montana wilderness. They’re pursued by Ann Dowd’s detective character, whose resolve is examined as she learns extra in regards to the household.

“Sasha Knight provides an impressive premiere efficiency in ‘Cowboys,” mentioned president Peter Goldwyn. “As a dad or mum, this movie took on a complete new degree for me.”

This yr’s bodily Tribeca Movie Competition, initially scheduled for April 15–26, was canceled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Zahn and Kerrigan acquired their awards from the pageant juries on April 29.

“Cowboys” was totally financed by Limelight (“Palm Springs”) and produced by Dylan Sellers, Chris Parker, Gigi Graff and Kerrigan, who additionally directed. It went on to play at Outfest and will likely be enjoying on the upcoming Frameline Movie Competition. The movie will likely be launched in December.

“The producers and I are thrilled to be partnering with the workforce at Goldwyn to get ‘Cowboys’ out into the world,” mentioned Kerrigan. “They’re simply as passionate in regards to the movie as we’re.”

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and negotiated on behalf of United Expertise Company Impartial Movie Group for the filmmakers.