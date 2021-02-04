Samuel Goldwyn Films Takes Norwegian Film ‘Christmas at Cattle Hill’

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired from New Europe Film Gross sales the Norwegian animated characteristic “Christmas at Cattle Hill,“ which is produced by the main animation studio Qvisten Animation (“Within the Forest of Huckybucky,” “Louis & Lucas the Massive Cheese Race”).

The pick-up is the newest Nordic purchase from the high-profile U.S. indie distributor, which is representing the Golden Globe-nominated Danish film “One other Spherical,” by Thomas Vinterberg.

Helmed by Will Ashurst, the CGI “Christmas at Cattle Hill” marks the second installment within the adventures of Klara the younger metropolis cow and her buddies at Cattle Hill.

“’Christmas at Cattle Hill’ was a 2020 Christmas hit in Norway posting over 100,000 admissions regardless of cinemas’ restricted capability,” stated Jan Naszewski, CEO at New Europe Film Gross sales. “We’re completely happy that it’ll now journey the world. Samuel Goldwyn Films is our trusted companion who did an important job on the primary a part of ‘Cattle Hill’ and we’re very glad to proceed the collaboration.”

Samuel Goldwyn Films’ Ryan Boring, director of selling & PR added: “‘Christmas at Cattle Hill’ is a splendid follow-up to the primary “Cattle Hill” and is an enthralling vacation film that the complete household will love.”

The animated movie was produced by Qvisten Animation’s Heidi Palm Sandberg and Ove Heiborg.

The take care of Samuel Goldwyn Films for North America comes on prime of current gross sales to Neo Films for Greece and New Horizons for Poland, with France in superior negotiation.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has been on a shopping for spree of Nordic titles in current months, from the WW2 set-drama “The Good Traitor” to the terrorist drama “Energy Keg” -both toplining “Sport of Thrones”’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – to Thomas Vinterberg’s competition darling and Danish Oscar candidate “One other Spherical.” The life-embracing drama starring Mads Mikkelsen premiered final December within the U.S.

An lively gross sales agent of Scandinavian titles, New Europe Film Gross sales is attending this week’s Göteborg Film Pageant in Sweden with the Polish/Swedish film “Sweat” by Magnus von Horn, which competes for the highest Dragon Award-Finest Nordic Film. The competition closes Feb. 8.