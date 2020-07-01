Samuel Goldwyn, Telepool Among Buyers For LevelK’s ‘H is for Happiness – Variety

Samuel Goldwyn in North America and Telepool in Germany are a number of the main consumers which have been lured by “H is for Happiness,” the acclaimed characteristic debut of seasoned Australian theater director John Sheedy.

The Australian heart-warming comedy drama is represented in worldwide markets by LevelK. It opened the Technology Kplus part at this yr’s Berlinale the place it acquired the Kids’s Jury Particular Point out.

LevelK has scored offers for North America (Samuel Goldwyn), Germany (Telepool), the Center East and North

Africa (Entrance Row), the Nordics excluding Iceland (Angel Movies/FilmCentrum), Estland (Estin Movie) Poland (New Horizons Assoc.), Jap Europe (HBO Central Europe,) Israel (sure DBS), and Holland (NPO Holland).

Based mostly on Australian writer Barry Jonsberg’s well-liked younger grownup novel “My Life as an Alphabet,” the movie follows Candice Phee, an optimistic 12-year-old lady from a small coastal city who is decided to carry her household again from the brink whereas dealing with the trials of adolescence. The novel was tailored by Australian screenwriter Lisa Hoppe, whose credit embody the award-winning quick “Heck.” It stars Richard Roxbourgh, Miriam Margolyes and Emma Sales space.

“H is for Happiness” was described in Variety‘s evaluation as a ”cross between John Hughes and Wes Anderson with a soupçon of Pedro Almodóvar” and a ”pleasant coming-of-age dramedy.” The film was produced by Julie Ryan of Cyan Movies, Tenille Kennedy of The Koop, and author/producer Lisa Hoppe.

Except for the Berlinale, “H is for Happiness” has performed at a number of festivals, together with Melbourne, Cinefest OZ and the Kids’s Movie Pageant Seattle.

LevelK’s present slate additionally embody “Tove,” the biopic of Tove Jansson, the Finnish painter who created “Moomins.”