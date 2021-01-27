Samuel H. Levine’s Gay Drama ‘Minyan’ Sells to Strand Releasing

“Minyan,” an acclaimed story of sexual and religious id directed by Eric Metal, has bought to Strand Releasing in North America.

The movie, starring stage breakout Samuel H. Levine of Broadway and the West Finish’s “The Inheritance,” performed within the official choice finally 12 months’s Berlin Worldwide Movie Pageant and went on to win Outfest’s grand jury prize for U.S. narrative characteristic.

In Judaism, a minyan refers to the minimal quantity of celebrants required for sure non secular traditions. Set in Eighties Brighton Seaside, the movie follows a younger Russian Jewish immigrant who’s caught up within the tight constraints of his group. He develops an in depth friendship together with his grandfather’s new neighbors — two aged closeted homosexual males who open his creativeness to the probabilities of affection and the realities of loss. Within the East Village, he finds a world teeming with the power of youth, need and threat amid the peak of the AIDS pandemic.

The sale was brokered by Strand’s Jon Gerrans and ICM Companions on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Eric. His directorial debut, ‘The Bridge,’ left an indelible mark in my thoughts of his filmmaking expertise, and ‘Minyan,’ his narrative characteristic is actually a touching recollection of a harrowing interval throughout the AIDS disaster and informed with honesty and poignancy,” mentioned Hu.

Strand is aiming for a fall 2021 theatrical launch. AgX and Straightforward There Tiger served as manufacturing homes. Luca Borghese, Ben Howe, Eric Metal and Luigi Caiola are producers. Anne Carey and Johnny Belkin-Holland government produced.

Levine, who stars alongside Ron Rifkin, made his identify in Matthew Lopez’s “The Inheritance” below the course of Stephen Daldry. He may even seem within the upcoming “Crimson, White and Water” reverse Jennifer Lawrence and Samira Wiley for director Lila Neugebauer.

Rifkin’s prolonged and esteemed profession consists of performances in “Silent Operating,” “L.A. Confidential,” the collection “Alias” and “Brothers & Sisters,” up to the current buzzy brief “Daddy,” directed by Christian Coppola. He’s a Tony winner for the 1998 Broadway revival of “Cabaret.”

“It’s a profound honor to be working with Marcus, Jon and their staff — and nonetheless laborious to consider that I can now say I’m a Strand filmmaker. I’m 56 — now not a younger man — and I’ve labored within the film enterprise just about because the day I graduated from faculty. I took a winding path to make my first characteristic, and Strand has been a beacon to me the whole approach as a visionary distributor of excellent, elegant impartial movie and particularly supportive of queer filmmakers,” Metal mentioned. “A lot in order that their emblem is etched in my reminiscence from watching their movies again and again — ‘Wild Reeds,’ ‘The Dwelling Finish,’ ‘Love is the Satan,’ and ‘Stranger by the Lake to identify just some.”

Primarily based on the brief story by David Bezmozgis, the screenplay was written by Metal and Daniel Pearle. Go to Movies is dealing with worldwide gross sales on the movie.

Strand Releasing is predicated in Culver Metropolis and run by co-presidents Hu and Joe Gerrans. Current releases embody “Monsoon” by Hong Khaou, starring Henry Golding, and the documentary “My Rembrandt.” They’ll subsequent launch Bassam Tariq’s “Mogul Mowgli” starring Riz Ahmed.