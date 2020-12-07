Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant to Star in Netflix’s ‘Demise to 2020’

Stars together with Samuel L. Jackson (“Pulp Fiction”), Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) and Lisa Kudrow (“Buddies”) will function in Netflix authentic comedy occasion “Demise To 2020.”

“2020: A yr so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ couldn’t make it up… however that doesn’t imply they don’t have slightly one thing to add,” reads the logline for this system. “‘Demise to 2020’ is a comedy occasion that tells the story of the dreadful yr that was — and maybe nonetheless is? This landmark documentary-style particular weaves collectively among the world’s most (fictitious) famend voices with real-life archival footage spanning the previous 12 months.”

Netflix dropped a teaser for this system on Monday, describing it as “The comedy occasion you’ll always remember from the yr you *actually* don’t need to keep in mind. ‘Demise to 2020’ — from the makers of ‘Black Mirror’ — coming quickly.”

The forged additionally contains Leslie Jones (“Saturday Evening Stay”), Joe Keery (“Stranger Issues”), Kumail Nanjiani (“The Large Sick”), Tracey Ullman (“The Tracey Ullman Present”), Cristin Milioti (“The Wolf of Wall Road”), Diane Morgan (“After Life”) and Samson Kayo “Famalam”), Netflix introduced on Monday.

Final week, Grant instructed New York Journal that he was enjoying “a historian who’s being interviewed concerning the yr. I’m fairly repellent, truly! And also you’ll like my wig.” Extra particulars concerning the particular, nevertheless, are nonetheless sparse.

“Demise to 2020” is created and govt produced by “Black Mirror” creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. The duo fashioned manufacturing outfit Broke and Bones earlier this yr, with funding from Netflix.