Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds Reunite for Quibi Animated Series

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds are again at it once more.

The duo, who after all teamed up for “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” are set to star in an animated sequence at Quibi with a title that appears tailored for Jackson’s famously expletive-laden vocabulary.

“Futha Mucka” will see Jackson play Reynold’s main caregiver. Right here’s the reasonably odd logline that Quibi supplied for the sequence: Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love one another. Extra precisely, Ryan loves Sam. When requested for touch upon his emotions for Ryan, Sam mentioned “inform them I couldn’t be reached for remark.” When a minor mishap causes Sam to change into Ryan’s main caregiver, sh*t will get bizarre. Ryan is delighted to spend all of his time with Sam. Sam couldn’t be reached for remark.

Make of that what you’ll.

Jackson and Reynolds are slated to reprise their respective roles as hitman Darius Kincaid and his bodyguard Michael Bryce in “Hitman’s Bodyguard” sequel “The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard.” The second installment within the sequence was just lately delayed to 2021 as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“Futha Mucka” was created by “Blockers” writers Jim and Brian Kehoe, who will function showrunners and government producers alongside Reynolds and Jackson. It’s being produced by Nameless Content material and Most Effort with Titmouse serving because the animation studio.

Different exec producers on the mission embrace Nina Soriano for Nameless Content material, Patrick Gooing for Most Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse, and Charlie Scully and George Dewey.

Jackson is repped by Nameless Content material & ICM Companions, Reynolds by WME, and the Kehoe’s by Nameless Content material and Paradigm.