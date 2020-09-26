Samuel L. Jackson set to reprise Nick Fury role in new Marvel series

Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly set to reprise the role of Nick Fury in a new Marvel series at present in growth at Disney+.

In accordance to Selection, the actor – who famously portrayed Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe all the best way again to the post-credits scene in the primary Iron Man movie – will as soon as once more placed on his iconic eye patch to play the monocular head of the clandestine authorities company S.H.I.E.L.D.

The precise plot particulars of the present are being stored below wraps, nonetheless, a number of sources say Jackson will reprise his role, with Kyle Bradstreet is being hooked up to write and govt produce.

Like all the opposite Marvel reveals at Disney+, Marvel Studios will produce.

Jackson has appeared in a number of movies throughout the MCU. He most just lately portrayed Fury in Spider-Man: Removed from House, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel which was launched in March and featured Jackson as Fury as soon as once more however, set in the 90s earlier than the character misplaced his eye.

It marked the primary time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that followers noticed the character with out his eye patch.

He additionally performed the character in two episodes of the ABC series Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Followers final noticed Fury in the post-credits scene of Far From House the place he was onboard a Skrull ship someplace in deep house.

Jackson just lately admitted he can’t bear in mind his traces as Nick Fury until he wears a watch patch.

Talking in an interview with SFX journal (through Video games Radar), he mentioned: “I found on the primary Captain America that I couldn’t be taught traces with two eyes open and do them with one eye coated.

“So now after I’m truly doing Nick Fury I cowl my left eye after I’m studying my traces, so I nonetheless have the total visualisation in my head. It’s a really bizarre factor but it surely works.”