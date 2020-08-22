Samuel L Jackson to front BBC Two documentary about transatlantic slave trade

Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson is about to characteristic in a documentary about the transatlantic slave trade for BBC Two.

Titled Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the four-part sequence will see the Pulp Fiction star shine gentle on 400 years of human trafficking and the hundreds of thousands of Africans who have been shipped to the Americas.

Jackson will seem alongside writer and Guardian author Afua Hirsch, and investigative journalist Simcha Jacobovici.

Enslaved guarantees to convey to life each the enslaved individuals and their European captors utilizing retrieved artefacts and “dramatic reconstruction”. The present will even use the most recent diving expertise – assume superior 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar – to find and study sunken slave ships throughout three continents.

Whereas deep-sea divers will discover websites in UK, the Caribbean and Florida, consultants on land will examine the tales behind associated places in Ghana, England and the Americas.

The BBC says: “Enslaved offers a contemporary and genuine historical past of the transatlantic slave trade – one which demonstrates to at the moment’s audiences that it is a really international story. It celebrates the cultures that hundreds of thousands of enslaved individuals left behind, and the impression those that survived had on world tradition at the moment.”

Freemantle’s Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Trade is about to premiere within the US as a six-part sequence, however the BBC has “re-versioned” the present into 4 episodes.

“British viewers will even be fascinated to see Bristol’s position on this historical past, as author and broadcaster Afua Hirsch visits the now notorious – and since toppled – statue of Edward Colston. With spectacular and ground-breaking manufacturing values, that is an unmissable take a look at a close to misplaced historical past,” mentioned Distributor Jamie Lynn.

The BBC has not introduced an air date for the sequence.

Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Trade will air on BBC Two. See what else is on with our TV Information.