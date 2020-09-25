Samuel L. Jackson to Play Nick Fury in Disney Plus Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel L. Jackson is ready to reprise the function of Nick Fury in a brand new Marvel sequence at the moment in improvement at Disney Plus, Selection has discovered completely from sources.

The precise plot particulars of the present are being saved underneath wraps, however a number of sources say Jackson is hooked up to star with Kyle Bradstreet hooked up to write and govt produce. Like all the opposite Marvel exhibits at Disney Plus, Marvel Studios will produce.

Reps for Jackson, Bradstreet, and Disney didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Jackson famously portrayed Fury, the monocular head of the clandestine authorities company S.H.I.E.L.D, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going again to the post-credits scene in the primary “Iron Man” movie in 2008. He has appeared in a number of movies inside the MCU since, most just lately portraying Fury in “Spider-Man: Removed from Dwelling,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Captain Marvel.” He additionally performed the character in two episodes of the ABC sequence “Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.” SPOILER ALERT: The final time followers noticed Fury was in the post-credits scene of “Far From Dwelling,” the place he was onboard a Skrull ship someplace in deep area.

Jackson is likely one of the most iconic actors of recent instances. He’s recognized for his frequent collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, most notably Jackson’s Oscar nominated efficiency in “Pulp Fiction.” The 2 went on to work collectively on movies akin to “Jackie Brown,” “The Hateful Eight,” and “Django Unchained.” He has additionally labored with Spike Lee on a number of movies, together with “Do the Proper Factor,” “Faculty Daze,” “Mo’ Higher Blues,” “Jungle Fever,” and “Chi-Raq.”

Jackson can also be recognized for his roles in movies just like the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, “Snakes on a Airplane,” “Unbreakable” and the current followup “Glass,” and “Coach Carter.” The Nick Fury sequence would mark the primary common tv function of his profession.

He’s repped by ICM, Nameless Content material, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Bradstreet most just lately labored as a author and govt producer on the Emmy-winning USA Community sequence “Mr. Robotic.” His different credit embrace “Borgia,” “Berlin Station,” and “Copper.”

He’s repped by UTA.

Ought to the venture go to sequence — which appears extremely probably — it could be the most recent massive price range Marvel present to get the greenlight at Disney Plus from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios. “WandaVision” is meant to drop later this 12 months, with “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” and “Loki” on deck for 2021. It was additionally just lately reported that Tatiana Maslany is hooked up to star in the “She-Hulk” sequence in the works on the streamer. Different Marvel exhibits in the works embrace “Hawkeye,” “Moon Knight,” and “Ms. Marvel.”