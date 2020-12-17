Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Apple Limited Series

Samuel L. Jackson is about to star in the restricted sequence “The Final Days of Ptolemy Gray” at Apple.

The six-episode sequence relies on the novel of the identical title by Walter Mosley, who will adapt the ebook for the display. Jackson stars because the titular Ptolemy Gray, a 91 12 months outdated man forgotten by his household, by his buddies, by even himself. On the point of sinking even deeper right into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the large alternative to briefly regain his recollections, and makes use of this treasured and fleeting lucidity to clear up his nephew’s demise and are available to phrases along with his previous.

Jackson and Mosley will each government produce the sequence, together with David Levine and Eli Selden of Nameless Content material and Diane Houslin. Apple Studios will produce.

Jackson beforehand partnered with Apple on the discharge of the movie “The Banker,” in which he starred reverse Anthony Mackie. This additionally marks the second sequence starring position Jackson has signed onto in his profession. Selection completely reported in September that Jackson would reprise the position of Nick Fury in a brand new sequence for Disney Plus, which was confirmed to be based mostly on the “Secret Invasion” comics throughout Disney Traders Day.

Jackson is repped by ICM, Nameless Content material, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Mosley is the creator of over sixty books and was lately awarded the Nationwide Guide Award’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. His work has beforehand been tailored into tv and movie, together with the 1995 characteristic “Satan in a Blue Costume” starring Denzel Washington. He has additionally written for reveals like “Snowfall” at FX.