Samuel L. Jackson’s Enslaved Sold by Fremantle in 130 Territories

In right this moment’s International Bulletin, Fremantle passes 130 territories bought for Samuel L. Jackson’s “Enslaved,” Lineup Industries is about to license NHK’s codecs slate, Pink Sea Worldwide awards greater than $1 million in grants, and Walter Presents nabs 5 Nordic collection.

DISTRIBUTION

Samuel L. Jackson’s Epix docuseries “Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Commerce” will air in 130 territories after Fremantle closed offers together with France’s Histoire TV, Historical past in Germany and Movistar Plus and RTVE in Spain.

Directed by Simcha Jacobovici, “Enslaved” is a Canada-U.Okay. co-production between Related Producers and Cornelia Road Productions in collaboration with the CBC and the Documentary Channel in Canada in addition to Epix, Nameless Content material and Samuel and LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s tv manufacturing firm UppiTV in the U.S.

Narrated by and starring Jackson, the collection makes use of cutting-edge applied sciences, together with superior 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar, to search out and discover sunken ships used in the transatlantic slave commerce which noticed greater than 12 million folks kidnapped and bought into slavery.

Following on the heels of two U.Okay. offers final month, different gross sales of the collection closed by Fremantle embody HBO Portugal, BBC Earth in Poland, Discovery Movie and Spektrum for Japanese Europe, Cosmote in Greece, BBC Persian for MENA nations, Nationwide Geographic in Latin America, M-Web for components of Africa and South Africa, and Cable & Wi-fi in the Caribbean.

*****

Indie distributor Lineup Industries and Japanese broadcaster NHK’s distribution arm NHK Enterprises have teamed to deliver a number of codecs from the broadcaster’s slate to the remainder of the world.

Lineup will make use of its wealth of expertise in promoting factual content material to push the general public broadcaster’s catalog of codecs, focusing largely on English-speaking territories in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

The primary codecs Lineup will look to promote below the deal are “The Late-Evening Present with Nitty & Gritty,” documentary collection “72 Hours” and CGI-hosted comedy program “Chiko’s Problem.”

FESTIVALS

Saudi Arabia’s Pink Sea Worldwide Movie Competition has finalized its checklist of 12 initiatives to take part in its first version of the Pink Sea Lodge: Script & Function lab and introduced the winners of two $500,000 manufacturing grants.

The Script & Function lab is held in collaboration with the Torino Movie Lab, and pairs the 12 chosen groups of filmmakers with established business mentors to assist fine-tune all elements their initiatives.

Sarshar Hind Alfahhad’s romantic interval drama “Sharshaf,” written by Hana Alomair and produced by Talal Ayel, took the Pink Sea Lodge Manufacturing Grant for a Saudi Challenge, whereas the Pink Sea Lodge Award for an Arab Challenge went to the border-crossing drama “Bullets & Bread” by Mohammad Hammad, produced by Kholoud Saad and Mohamed Hefzy.

Hussam AlHulwah’s interval oil business drama “4 Acts of Disruption,” produced by Mohammad Alhamoud, additionally obtained a particular point out, which got here with a $25,000 improvement grant.

ACQUISITIONS

NENT Studios U.Okay. has bought a five-pack of Scandinavian non-English-language drama collection to Walter Presents, rising the platform’s Nordic catalog in the U.S., U.Okay., Belgium, Italy and New Zealand, the place the curated streaming service was just lately launched.

Swedish political thriller “The Inside Circle” (Fundament Movie) is headed to the U.S., U.Okay. and Belgium, Norwegian crime thriller “Monster” (NRK) to the U.S. and U.Okay.; Norwegian crime drama “Recoil” (Shuuto) to the U.S. and Belgium; Polish political thriller “Pakt” (HBO Europe) to the U.Okay., Italy and New Zealand; and Norwegian homicide thriller “The River” (Arctic Surprise ) to Italy.