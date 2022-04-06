Samurai game Trek to Yomi dates its Kurosawa-inspired adventure with gameplay

It will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, as well as on Game Pass on day 1.

Trek to Yomi has risen as one of those adventures to take into account, especially for those players who enjoy the Kurosawa samurai cinema. Although the parents of Shadow Warrior already had our attention with their black and white trailers, they have played the mystery regarding their release datescheduled for some time in 2022.

Trek to Yomi will be released on May 5Now, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital have revealed the expected date to enjoy Trek to Yomi on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. aim the May 5th on the calendar, as it is the day this samurai adventure lands on the aforementioned platforms and on Xbox Game Pass. Not content with this, those responsible for this work have also wanted to celebrate the news with a new gameplay.

As you can see at the beginning of this news, the video shows us cinematics, battles and tense scenes in more than 15 minutes. And, as you can imagine, there is no shortage of precise executions of enemies and small brushstrokes of a story about the honor, tragedy and duty of a samurai. All this, of course, with a setting that reminds us of Kurosawa’s characteristic cinematographic style.

As we have already said, the Flying Wild Hog title will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day 1. From 3DJuegos we are already looking forward to its launch, because in our first impressions of Trek to Yomi we told you that it is a candidate to be one of the video games that better manage to honor the legacy of Akira Kurosawa.

