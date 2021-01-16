Samurai Shodown Announces Coming To Xbox Series X / S

Update: Koch Media will distribute a physical edition of Samurai Shodown for Xbox Series X / S that will go on sale on March 16, 2021. Owners of a digital copy for Xbox One will still be able to upgrade to the next-gen optimized version for free thanks to the Smart Delivery system on the same date. Both the physical and digital versions of Samurai Shodown on Xbox Series X | S will have a suggested retail price of € 54.99.
[NOTICIA ORIGINAL 25/09/2020]
This week the protagonists of the video game world are the Japanese for the celebration of the Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online, where there have been very interesting news about future releases from the Japanese country. These include the confirmation of versions for Xbox Series of the latest Samurai Shodown.
At the time, this delivery was put on sale on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, also reaching Stadia as part of the catalog of free games that those who have a Stadia Pro subscription receive.
A possible PS5 version for this game has not been mentioned at any time, although we assume that it is a matter of time before it becomes official, since in the present generation it was released on all possible platforms.
