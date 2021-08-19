Record of Samuthirakani Telugu Dubbed Motion pictures: South Indian common actor Samuthirakani began his movie profession as an assistant director and later turned into a Tremendous Hit director with motion pictures like Shambo Shiva Shambo and Janda Pai Kapiraju. He has additionally directed quite a lot of Telugu motion pictures together with Ravi Teja’s Shambo Shiva Shambo and Nani’s Janda Pai Kapiraju. Along with performing, he has experience in making films and writing scripts that pertain to each and every commonplace guy.

Tamil actor Samuthirakani isn’t just a well-recognized face in Kollywood, however he additionally has a big fan base in South India. He has grow to be a decision for destructive roles in Telugu films after the discharge of Krack (2021). The good fortune of Krack right through the lockdown and the nature Katari Krishna performed via Samuthirakani turned into common a few of the Telugu target market. Now he is likely one of the busiest performers now not handiest in Tamil but additionally Telugu and Malayalam films. His upcoming Telugu films come with RRR and the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana within the lead roles.

Samuthirakani Telugu Dubbed Film Record Till 2021

Samuthirakani isn’t just a filmmaker, he’s additionally an actor and manufacturer. He has made a large number of motion pictures in Tamil whilst lots of the motion pictures had been dubbed in Telugu language. This is the looked after listing of Samuthirakani Telugu dubbed films until 2021.

12 months Telugu Film Title Actor (or) Director? 2021 Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Telugu Remake) Actor 2021 Aakashavani Actor 2021 RRR Actor 2021 krack Actor 2020 Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Actor 2020 aapadbandhavudu Actor 2020 Manasunnodu Actor 2019 bandobast Actor 2019 jackpot Actor 2018 kaala Actor 2017 VIP 2 Actor 2016 Kanupapa Actor 2015 Janda Pai Kapiraju Director 2015 Raghuvaran B.tech Actor 2015 Rakshasudu Actor 2011 sangharshana Director 2010 Shambo Shiva Shambo Director & Actor 2004 Naalo Director

Very best Samuthirakani Telugu Dubbed Motion pictures As Actor

Even supposing he began his profession as a director, as an actor he was once well-known for his roles in numerous films. We can have observed Samuthirakani in most of the Telugu films. Then again, a couple of characters are unforgettable. On this phase, we will be able to see the preferred films of Samuthirakani as an actor in Tollywood.

Ananthapuram 1980 is the Telugu dubbed model of the Tamil Blockbuster film “Subramaniapuram”. The movie was once directed via Sasikumar starring Samuthirakani in probably the most pivotal roles.

Even supposing this is a Tamil film, Samuthirakani’s function is unforgettable. He did his activity completely as a father from the center magnificence circle of relatives. Additionally, the Telugu dubbing for the nature suits the Samuthirakani characterization completely.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is the Largest Hit film in Telugu, Samuthirakani performed a destructive persona however the scope for the nature could be very restricted. Even supposing his persona is restricted to sure scenes, his performing has performed complete justice.

Even though he has performed many jobs in Telugu films, Krack (2021) must be thought to be as the primary Blockbuster film for Samuthirakani in Telugu. Since he performed the overall function with destructive sun shades. The nature “Katari Krishna” is notable in his profession. Tollywood known his performing abilities and lots of films are but to come back in 2021-22.

Record of Very best Samuthirakani Telugu Motion pictures as a Director

As a director, he made many motion pictures in Tamil. Maximum of his Tamil motion pictures had been dubbed in Telugu and had been smartly gained. On this phase, we will be able to see the most efficient Samuthirakani Telugu films in his route.

Shambo Shiva Shambo is a Tremendous Hit film directed via Samuthirakani. That is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film “Naadodigal”. The movie stars Ravi Teja, Allari Naresh, Siva Balaji, Priyamani, Abhinaya and Surya Teja within the lead roles.

Sangharshana (2011) is the Telugu dubbed model of Poraali with Sasikumar, Allari Naresh, Swati Reddy, Niveda Thomas and others in pivotal roles. This is likely one of the very best films of Samuthirakani.