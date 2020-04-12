San Andreas 2? Alexandra Daddario Still Sounds Game For Sequel With Dwayne Johnson

Go away a Remark
San Andreas was a little bit of a shock hit when it was launched in 2015. Although it’s been a number of years since we watched Dwayne Johnson heroically navigate a post-earthquake Los Angeles, a sequel isn’t fully out of the query. No less than, in response to The Rock’s on-screen daughter, Alexandra Daddario.
Alexandra Daddario performed Blake Gaines, who spends a lot of the film attempting to reunite along with her mother and father following a devastating Los Angeles earthquake. San Andreas was one of many first motion pictures that actually put the actress on the map. Within the years since, she’s stored up a gentle stream of movie and TV tasks, together with reuniting along with her San Andreas dad in Baywatch. However when requested if she thinks she’ll ever get an opportunity to reprise that fictional familial bond in a San Andreas sequel, Alexandra Daddario stated this to ComingSoon.internet:
I haven’t heard phrase in a few years, so yeah, I don’t have any info on that. However I’d return, I actually take pleasure in doing huge motion pictures like that, and the primary one did effectively. I feel I wouldn’t have an issue doing one other one in any respect.
By way of field workplace success, Alexandra Daddario is correct. San Andreas made $115 million in america, and practically $474 million worldwide. Following its success, there have been rumors of a sequel, however nothing concrete has surfaced since. The closest we’ve gotten to a touch that San Andreas 2 might occur was again in 2018, when the movie’s director, Brad Peyton, talked about he’d be on board.
If San Andreas 2 does ever come to fruition, it seems like will probably be fairly candy. The rumored plot facilities round Ray Gaines, Dwayne Johnson’s LAFD rescue pilot, as he makes an attempt to maneuver his method via the Ring of Fireplace.
The query, in fact, is how possible it will be for San Andreas 2 to come back collectively within the close to future. Dwayne Johnson is, as all the time, an extremely busy man. Although manufacturing for his Netflix movie, Crimson Discover, is at the moment on maintain resulting from coronavirus, he and the remainder of the crew are nonetheless anticipated to finish the movie.
Then, there’s Black Adam, which was slated to start manufacturing this summer time, although that’s clearly up within the air in the intervening time. He’ll even have promotional duties to meet for each these movies in addition to Jungle Cruise 2, which Disney has pushed again to 2021. In different phrases, it’s gonna be some time earlier than he has a spot in his schedule.
What do you suppose – would you present as much as see San Andreas 2? Tell us within the feedback, and make sure you take a look at our 2020 information for the most recent details about this yr’s film releases.
Add Comment