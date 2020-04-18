San Diego Comic-Con Officially Cancels 2020 Event

People who bought badges for Comic-Con 2020 could have the choice to request a refund or switch their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will obtain an electronic mail throughout the subsequent week with directions on how you can request a refund. Exhibitors for Comic-Con 2020 may even have the choice to request a refund or switch their funds to Comic-Con 2021 and also will obtain an electronic mail throughout the subsequent week with directions on how you can course of their request. Within the subsequent few days onPeak, Comic-Con’s official resort affiliate, will probably be canceling all resort reservations and refunding all deposits made by means of them. There is no such thing as a want for anybody who booked by means of onPeak to take any motion, together with making an attempt to cancel their reservations on-line or contacting the corporate through telephone as the method will probably be dealt with routinely. Those that booked rooms by means of onPeak will probably be notified when refunds have been accomplished.