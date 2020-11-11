San Diego, Sacramento Theaters Closed Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Indoor film theaters in Sacramento and San Diego may have to shut due to these counties being moved again into the state’s most restrictive “purple” tier due to greater case charges of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the state’s Secretary of Well being and Human Providers, Dr. Mark Ghaly, introduced 10 counties which can be being required to transfer again to extra restrictive measures. No counties had been moved right into a much less restrictive tier.

Practically all the nation’s film theaters closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced on Aug. 28 that 87% of the state’s inhabitants, or 38 of the 58 counties (together with Los Angeles and Orange County), had been within the “purple” tier or “widespread” tier. The purple designation implies that greater than 8% of assessments are coming again optimistic and there are greater than seven new circumstances day by day per 100,000 residents.

Sacramento and San Diego, nevertheless, have been in “purple tier” or “substantial” counties with 4% to 7% charges of optimistic assessments and 4 to seven information circumstances day by day. That designation permits film theaters to start operations with capability restricted to 25% or 100 individuals, whichever is much less. Orange County, simply south of Los Angeles County. additionally moved into the purple tier in September and noticed reopenings. The large Los Angeles market stays within the purple ties and has been closed since March aside from just a few drive-ins.

Counties should keep in every tier for a minimum of three weeks earlier than they’ll transfer to a much less restrictive tier in California. They may solely be eligible to transfer to a much less restrictive tier if their numbers present enchancment for a minimum of two weeks.

San Diego was California’s first main market to transfer into the purple tier, and AMC and Regal cinema chains reopened San Diego multiplexes in early September prior to Labor Day weekend.