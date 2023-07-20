San Francisco As Well As Santa Clara Are Fighting For Taylor Swift’s Love:

Taylor Swift is well known for knowing some things regarding heartache. So it shouldn’t surprise her that two Bay Area cities are trying to win her love with government orders.

On Tuesday evening, the Santa Clara City Council made Swift an honored mayor and changed the name of the city to “Swiftie Clara” This is because Swift will be passing through the city on July 28 and 29 as part of her record-breaking Eras tour.

“Taylor Swift will be heading to Santa Clara for the third time, as well as this time we were interested in celebrating her within a manner that was respectful, so we had a proclamation as well as our Swiftie spirit during her Eras tour,” said Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor to NBC Bay Area.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a proclamation on Tuesday that says, “By virtue of the authority vested within me as Mayor as well as on behalf of the Santa Clara City Council, do hereby proclaim Taylor Swift to be honorary Mayor for the time frame of Friday, the 28th of July 2023, to Saturday, the 29th of July, 2023, as well as the official title of the City shall be changed for ceremonial purposes only to Swiftie Clara.”

According to the city council’s schedule, the statement will be made official at the meeting on Tuesday. Swift has performed at Levi’s Stadium in the city many times over the course of her singing career.

In 2015, she went on her “1989 World Tour.” In 2018, she went on “The Reputation Stadium Tour,” as well as this summer, she went on “The Eras Tour.”

Supervisor Matt Dorsey of San Francisco presented a motion on Tuesday, the 18th of July, that would make July 28–29, the scheduled dates of Swift’s Levi’s Stadium tour dates, “Taylor Swift Weekend” within the city, even though he’s “more of a Billie Eilish gal.”

Dorsey said that a few passionate Swift fans in his office were responsible for the speech, which was full of song names and lyrics.

“There is only one more board meeting, so I must ‘Speak Now’ on this resolution that makes July 28 and 29 “Taylor Swift Weekend” in the City as well as County of San Francisco,” Dorsey stated.

“As you probably know from ‘All Too Well,’ Taylor Swift is an important figure in the music business and a supporter of change. She is a once-in-a-generation star who attracts people such as a fireworks show, and she is setting milestones to the moon along with Saturn.”

“‘Don’t Blame Me,'” he said. “This is the work of four passionate Swift fans in my office, to whom I promised to be “Fearless.”

Santa Clara is the latest U.S. city to honor the “Lover” singer as she works her way throughout the country during the 53-night, 20-city U.S. part of her tour.

Several local leaders have given Swift keys and special mayorships to their towns. During Taylor Swift’s stop in their town, some people renamed streets and gave their cities new names that were inspired by her.

Glendale, Arizona, was the first place to welcome the “Ready for It” singer with open arms. throughout her two-night stay within March, Mayor Jerry P. Weiers said that Glendale was going to become “Swift City.”

The declaration by Mayor Lisa Gillmor was intended to “celebrate the positive impact Taylor Swift’s music, tours, and huge fan base have had on both the Santa Clara community and the region as a whole.”

The Eras Tour bus has recently stopped in San Francisco as well as Santa Clara. Last month, when the singer Swift was in town, Minneapolis was called “Swiftieapolis” and Pittsburgh was called “Swiftsburgh.”

The sold-out, much-anticipated tour is helping local economies as well as bringing large numbers of people to each stop. Some world leaders have even asked the pop star to come to their countries.

In a recent YouTube video, Chilean President Gabriel Boric begged Swift to come to Chile. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked about Swift’s Canadian Eras Tour plans in a tweet that was full of references to her songs.

Swift will be performing at Levi’s Stadium for the third time on 49ers land. She played the 68,500-seat venue in 2018 and 2015 as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour as well as 1989 World Tour, respectively.