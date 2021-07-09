San Francisco Homosexual Males’s Choir Faces Backlash For ‘we are Coming For Your Kids’ Video

The San Francisco Homosexual Males’s Choir confronted a wave of backlash this week after providing up with it described as ironic humor about fears surrounding kids and the “homosexual time table.”

The backlash got here after the choir posted a video wherein they sang about indoctrinating kids into being extra excited by “equity” and “justice.”

“You assume that we’ll corrupt your youngsters, if our time table is going unchecked,” one of the vital individuals sings. “Humorous, simply this as soon as, you’re right kind.”

“We’ll convert your kids. Occurs little by little. Quietly and subtly. And you are going to slightly understand it. You’ll be able to stay them from disco. Warn about San Francisco. Make ’em put on pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your kids. We’ll lead them to tolerant and truthful.”

Later, the lyrics proceed: “We’ll convert your kids. Any person’s gotta educate them to not hate. We’re coming for them. We’re coming on your kids. We’re coming for them. We’re coming for them. We’re coming on your kids.

“Your kids will care about,” the choir provides, “equity and justice for others. Your kids will paintings to transform all their sisters and brothers. Then quickly we’re nearly sure, your youngsters will get started changing you!”

“The homosexual time table is coming house. The homosexual time table is right here! However you don’t have to fret as a result of there’s not anything unsuitable with status by way of our facet.”

The video gained a number of pushback from conservatives. “Guy, this suuuure seems like a cult, doesn’t it?” a piece of writing for Now not The Bee learn. “That is ugly and unacceptable!” tweeted Brigitte Gabriel of ACT for The usa.

Commentator Raheem Kaseem tweeted: “LGBT in 2010: ‘NO WE ARENT INTERESTED IN KIDS YOU BIGOT WE JUST WANNA GET MARRIED LIKE YOU.’” He proceeded to tweet “LGBT in 2021,” directing fans to a piece of writing in regards to the tune.

Republican Ohio state legislator Christina Hagan stated: “They’re pompously making a song about undermining conventional values of households.” In line with The Publish Millennial, the video used to be made non-public after receiving 88 likes and 5,000 dislikes. The crowd stated it made the video non-public out of shock for its individuals’ protection. Even though the unique used to be got rid of, pictures emerged on different YouTube pages and on Twitter.

Their efficiency additionally gained reward from some. An SFist headline learn: “Extraordinarily Humorous SF Homosexual Males’s Refrain Video Unleashes of Proper-Wing Threats, Vitriol”

SFGMC didn’t straight away reply to Fox Information’ request for remark, however the staff posted a long response on Twitter.

In it, the SFGMC looked as if it would blame conservative media for the backlash.

“The far-right conservative media discovered our ‘Message…’ video and feature taken it as their reason … They have got taken the lyrics out of context to strengthen a story that fits their illiberal and hateful wishes,” the message learn.

It added that the video used to be clearly “tongue-in-cheek humor,” claiming that the backlash has integrated “threats of injury.”

The crowd additionally defended itself, declaring: “After a long time of youngsters being indoctrinated and taught intolerance for someone who’s ‘different,’ from the use of the Bible as a weapon to reparative remedy, it’s our flip. We have now devoted ourselves to being function fashions, instructing, spreading the message of affection, tolerance and birthday party via our tune.”