San Francisco Mulls Naming School After Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia

Will the scholars at Jerry Garcia Excessive get in hassle for smoking weed?

For now, the query stays a hypothetical, however following a controversial vote by the San Francisco School Board on the night of Jan. 26, Garcia is reportedly into consideration for one in all 44 new faculty title vacancies.

In opting to strip dozens of elementary, center, and excessive faculties of their earlier namesakes (like Thomas Jefferson and former San Francisco mayor Adolph Sutro, a slave proprietor and segregationist, respectively), an acute want for substitute choices has arrived with urgency. One obvious possibility of many being circulated: a faculty named for musician Jerry Garcia.

Because the San Francisco Chronicle reported, an inventory of potential candidates being thought of for the distinction consists of the late Grateful Useless vocalist-guitarist-songwriter, who died in 1995 on the age of 53. At current, there isn’t any particular faculty hooked up to the prospect of honoring Garcia, however the visage of Dancing Bears headlining a highschool pep rally is terribly tantalizing.

Alongside Garcia, different figures being thought of as potential faculty namesakes embrace present Vice President Kamala Harris, who was born in Oakland and later served as San Francisco district legal professional, and the poet Maya Angelou. There are additionally calls to call faculties after Northern California’s indigenous peoples. Additionally noteworthy have been quite a few complaints that the assembly, which final over seven hours, failed to handle the truth that all San Francisco faculties remained closed as a consequence of COVID-19 indefinitely.

Regardless, there may be now a brand new period of college names to return for San Francisco. And whereas politicians — in addition to poets and writers, to a lesser extent — have lengthy been in play for such honors, the concept of a public faculty being named for a beloved rock musician would signify a brand new riff on the tune completely.