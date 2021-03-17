San Lorenzo will seek to ensure its pass to the next round of the Copa Libertadores against the University of Chile: time, TV and formations

San Lorenzo and the U of Chile equalized in the first leg (Reuters)

From 21.30, San Lorenzo will receive the University of Chile for the second leg of the second phase of the Liberators cup. The meeting, which will be arbitrated by the Uruguayan Leodán González and it can be followed by the screen of ESPN.

The team of Diego dabove he was better positioned after the first confrontation in Santiago. With one less footballer after the expulsion of Diego Braghieri due to a tough tackle, the Chilean team took the lead with less than 15 minutes remaining to the closing thanks to both Angelo Henríquez. But, two minutes later, Franco Di Santo appeared to put the final 1-1.

With the advantage of having scored an away goal, the Cyclone you know that two outcomes benefit you to advance to the next round of the continental competition: with a win tonight at the Nuevo Gasómetro or with a draw without so many, the one that will advance will be the Argentine team.

Facing the match, the San Lorenzo coach will make three modifications to the starting eleven. Federico Gattoni will enter through the suspended Braghieri and Diego Rodriguez will be for the injured Yeison gordillo. For his part, the Paraguayan Angel Romero will play again from the start: will take the place of Lucas Melano.

The rival of the Cyclone arrives diminished for the return duel. In the last hours, The U of Chile confirmed that at least 10 soccer players from their squad contracted coronavirus. “There are seven first team players and three youths who are infected. What is happening is super frustrating, ”said the club’s president, Cristian Aubert, who, through the Chilean Football Federation, asked Conmebol to postpone the match for at least a couple of days to better prepare the team, but The request was denied by the entity that manages the destinations of South American football.

The team that advances to the third phase of the Libertadores will run into Santos, from Brazil, last finalist of the last edition. The set of the Argentine DT Ariel Holan they drew 1-1 with Deportivo Lara in the second leg and won the series 3-2 on aggregate after the initial victory in São Paulo.

Possible formations

San Lorenzo: José Devecchi; Andrés Herrera, Federico Gattoni, Alejandro Donatti, Gabriel Rojas; Julián Palacios, Diego Rodríguez, Jalil Elías; Ángel Romero, Franco Di Santo and Juan Ramírez. DT: Diego Dabove.

University of Chile: Fernando De Paul; Daniel Navarrete, Ramón Arias, Lucas Alarcón, Marcelo Morales; Camilo Moya, Sebastián Galani; Simón Contreras, Nahuel Luján; Ángelo Henríquez and Joaquín Larrivey. DT: Rafael Dudamel.

Referee: Leodán González (Uruguay)

Time: 21.30

Stadium: Pedro Bidegain

TV: ESPN

