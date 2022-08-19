San Luis prepared a historic security operation for the visit of Dani Alves and Pumas

Fotos: Getty Images/Twitter/@GN_MEXICO_

This Thursday concludes the ninth date of the Opening 2022. It will be the capital of saint Louis the one that in addition to closing the activity of Mexican soccer during the week, becomes the first city that Dani Alves visit as a footballer Pumasso the local authorities have decided to deploy a special operation to protect the university complex.

In order to avoid any kind of surprise against the university team, some details of a historical security strategy for any soccer team visiting St. Louis.

The logistics used by the state authorities, supported by some elements of the National Guardstarted from his landing in the capital, transfer and stay at the hotel, as well as on his arrival at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

Dani Alves has played the 90 minutes in the three Liga MX games he has played (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

The preparatory work began two weeks ago and, according to ESPNthe first decision was to decide that, after the landing of the auriazules in the San Luis Potosi International Airportthe departure of the team was not going to take place through the usual door, but rather they would give the bus access to the hangar area to begin its transfer without the intervention of civilians.

Notably Pumas moved on a charter flight and not on some commercial airline.

The next measure was to accompany the bus from Pumas with at least eight elements of the municipal police, which would be distributed as follows: three in patrol cars and five on motorcycles.

Next to them were units of the National Guard provided by the state, who were located mainly outside the concentration hotel of the university complex to protect the accesses.

Alfonso Lastras Stadium of Liga MX in the capital of San Luis Potosí (Photo: Twitter/AtletideSanLuis)

Once in the vicinity of the hotel, all assigned authorities were placed on high alert and security fences were placed several meters from the descent of the footballers from the truckso photographs and autographs were impossible.

This turned the venue where the university students spent the night into a real bunker, since according to what was cited by ESPNonly fans who bought a pass accessed Meet and Greet to the facilities and were able to spend time with the players.

These people had to register and carry identification and credentials to access the place and thus minimize risks against the university team.

It should be noted that the attention paid to the Pumas and, probably, in particular towards Dani Alvesturned the security operation into a historic one for the Athletic Saint Louis.

A serious incident was recently recorded against two buses by the Leones de Yucatán, a team from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), who on their way from Puebla to Mexico City, were victims of a attempted assault on the Mexico-Puebla highway.

“At approximately 6:00 AM this Thursday, August 18, a group of criminals threw rocks at the buses, causing their tires to puncture. The bus operators decided to continue moving when they realized that a vehicle was chasing them doing firearm detonations. Fortunately no one was injured and there was only material damage, “they explained in a statement.

