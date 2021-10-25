San Luis vs Atlas: when and where to see the match on date 15 of the Liga MX

San Luis will seek to stay in the play-off positions (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

The Scream Mexico Opening 2021 begins its final stretch and both Athletic San Luis What Atlas They will seek to compete in a possible Liguilla, although each one has different realities. The Potosinos will play their game corresponding to matchday 15 against Los Rojinegros in local condition.

The Jalisco set He is currently a solo sub-leader; however, if they wish to maintain that position, they must add three in their game this Sunday. In case of not adding or getting a draw, and Toluca takes the victory in their commitment against Santos, they will be moved to the third step.

On the other hand, Atlético San Luis remains in the lower middle part of the table. If you don’t get a good result in this duel, they would put their pass to the playoff at risk heading to the league.

Cocca’s project under the command of Atlas is bearing fruit (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

Place: Alfonso Lastras Stadium, San Luis Potosí.

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Hour: 19:00 pm, Central Mexico time.

TV: The actions can be displayed through the signal of ESPN

The Foxes they stay like the best defense of the whole season. In the course of 14 days, they have barely allowed 6 goals against; However, the Potosinos have in their ranks the current scoring leader, German Berterame, who accumulates 8 goals in the Apertura 2021.

Berterame has not scored since that Atlético San Luis beat Toluca at home on matchday 10. In that match, the Argentine winger scored a double that would place him above figures such as Nicolas Dient López de Tigres or Camilo Sanvezzo from Mazatlán,

Both clubs are in need of units. Atlas drew without goals in the duel last day at the Jalisco Stadium against Cruz Azul, and Atlético de San Luis fell in his last confrontation at the hands of America.

Against Atlas, Germán Berterame could break his streak of not scoring (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Atlas has good news regarding his plantl. Luis Reyes is already an element available for Diego CoccaThis after having served his suspension game thanks to his expulsion in the game against Mazatlán. Possibly, the Bones can see activity today.

If Los Rojinegros want to directly access the league they must add nine more units. For this reason, the points of this match are key to the league aspirations of the whole.

Today, with 23 units, those led by Diego Cocca are a few steps away from signing one more league. Although they will have to keep pace on the following dates when they meet Tijuana and Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, two clubs in the lower part of the classification.

Atlético de San Luis accumulates 17 units but he has a pending game, that of matchday 5 against Pachuca. If they win in both games, they could match what the Jalisco club has done so far.

The Furch-Quiñones duo has left good feelings in the red and black fans (Photo: Twitter / @ golesycifras)

San Luis, which just last tournament ended as one of the worst teams in the competition, now dreams of breaking into the league. From the hand of Marcelo Méndez Russo They have managed to gain confidence, which has led them to obtain good results. The potosinos’ record is four games won, five tied and four lost.

The actions of this Sunday will determine the course that both clubs take. A defeat would be detrimental to everyone’s aspirations. On the one hand, one would jeopardize his shortcut to the big party, and the other would jeopardize his playoff ticket.

In the compromise between Foxes and rojiblancos the whistler in charge of directing the match will be César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos, who has recently been harshly questioned and criticized for his decisions.

