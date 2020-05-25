San Sebastian Festival Bows WIP Latam, WIP Europa, Streamlines – Variety

In a significant reboot of its pix-in-post strands, which in flip types a part of a brand new streamlining, the San Sebastian Movie Festival, the highest-profile movie occasion within the Spanish-speaking world, has launched two new pix-in-post showcases, WIP Latam and WIP Europa.

WIP Latam replaces Movies in Progress, launched in 2003 as a three way partnership with the France’s Toulouse Latin America Movie Festival. It will likely be endowed with a $33,000 (€30,000) money prize, the Egeda-Platino Trade Award, adjudicated by Spanish rights assortment society Egeda and carrying the title of Egeda’s annual Platino Awards.

The award’s announcement comes after an settlement sealed in February 2020 for the San Sebastian Festival to collaborate within the launch of a Platino Industria discussion board within the run-up to the Platino Awards.

WIP Europa takes the place of Glocal in Progress, targeted on films made in minority European languages in Europe, however now divulge heart’s contents to options from all of Europe, with a desire for first or second options or minority-language titles, the San Sebastian Festival introduced Monday.

The transfer displays a gathering sea-change in producers’ entry to high-standard post-production companies which 20 years in the past may solely be provided by the best-of-their-class amenities and got here at a excessive worth.

Among the cream of Spain’s post-production {industry} – Advert Hoc Studios, Deluxe, Dolby, Laserfilm Cine y Vídeo, Nephilim Producciones and No Downside Sonido – look set to nonetheless provide service prizes at WIP Latam. Producers can now entry a lot high-tech companies at way more accessible costs, nonetheless.

The present evisceration of state movie funding in each Brazil and Argentina, exacerbated by the COVID-19, will convert a straight money prize into manna from heaven for cash-strapped productions from each nations.

San Sebastian used Monday’s announcement of recent pix-in-post sections to verify a brand new streamlining of the pageant alongside three axes, which kicks in with this 12 months’s Festival’s 68th version, working Sept. 18-26.

One is a movies program, consisting of about 200 movies chosen for six aggressive sections (Official Choice, New Administrators, Horizontes Latinos, Zabaltegi-Tabakalera, Perlak and Nest) and 7 non-competitive strands (Culinary Zinema, Made in Spain, Zinemira, Velodrome, Motion pictures for Children, Retrospective and Klasikoak).

Movies To Be takes in {industry} showcases, whether or not targeted on productions in submit – WIPLatam, WIP Europa – or tasks, the main target of an Ikusmira Berriak eight-week residency, a Europe-Latin America Co-production Discussion board, or a Zinemaldia Startup Problem for brand new European corporations with technology-based tasks utilized to the audiovisual sector. San Sebastian additionally collaborates within the Lau Haizetara Documentary Co-Manufacturing Discussion board, and organizes Proyecta – a presentation of movie tasks in search of co-production companions between Europe and Latin America– along with Ventana Sur, Latin America’s greatest movie market, and the Cannes Festival’s Producers Community–Marché du Movie.

A 3rd part, Reflection and Dialogue, promotes the evaluation of cinema from an industrial, artistic and vocational standpoint, in addition to applications producing alternatives of agreements and enterprise for creators, producers and distributors.

Actions embody masterclasses, the Zinemaldia Conferences and Horizontes Breakfasts, industry-focused actions, the Zinemaldia & Know-how shows, the conferences between pageant programmers and debates on the explosion of drama sequence.

Festivals as soon as confirmed completed movies. Their function has now expanded in attain and prolonged in time: As a companion within the Elías Quetrejeta Zine Lskola, with Tabakalera and the Filmoteca Vasca, the San Sebastián Festival promotes Reflection and Dialogue the entire 12 months lengthy.