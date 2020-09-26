San Sebastian: Latido Swoops on Alfredo Castro Starrer ‘Immersion’

In down-to-the-wire San Sebastian Competition enterprise, Madrid-based Latido Movies has pounced on world gross sales rights to Nicolás Postiglione’s debut characteristic “Immersion” (“Inmersión”), a Chilean suspense-thriller – and potential political metaphor for many who wish to see it – starring Pablo Larraín common Alfredo Castro (“The Membership,” “No”).

“Immersion” is predicated on a screenplay by Postiglione and two movie administrators in their very own proper: Quick-rising Argentine director Agustín Toscano whose 2018 “The Snatch Thief” performed in Cannes Administrators’ Fortnight; and Moises Sepúlveda, whose “The Illiterate” premiered at Venice’s Worldwide Critics’ Week.

Earlier than being shopped at San Sebastian, “Immersion” was screened in late August on the inaugural Lima-Toulouse Cine en Construcción.

Postiglione’s characteristic debut, “Immersion” turns on a middle-class father Ricardo (Castro) who takes his two daughters to their lakeside household home in southern Chile.

Out on a yacht at some point, they see three younger native fishermen waving at them from one other boat which is quickly taking on water. Ricardo refuses to go and assist, arguing they give the impression of being suspicious, a lot to his older daughter’s exasperation. His prejudices may have dramatic penalties.

“The movie turns on common points, equivalent to masculinity and household conflicts,” mentioned producer Isabel Orellana, at Chile’s Aracauria Cine. “Ricardo tries to guard his daughters however in fully the fallacious manner,” she added.

Star of 4 Pablo Larraín films, Castro was key to the manufacturing, its maker mentioned. The movie posed giant challenges, equivalent to capturing scenes of excessive stress on open water and sustaining a way of occasions taking place in actual time. “Alfredo’s appearing was so spot on,” mentioned Postiglione. “His efficiency will reverberate with spectators,” Orellana added.

“Immersion” is produced by Chile’s Juntos Movies, the brand new manufacturing firm arrange by Francisco Hervé, Daniela Raviola and Sepúlveda, Araucaria Cine, which produced Berlin Panorama participant “You’ll By no means Be Alone,” and Nicolás San Martín’s Primate Lab in addition to Mexico’s Whisky.

Hervé, Orellana, Sepulveda, San Martin and Whisky’s Alejandro Sensible and Juan Bernardo González function producers.

The movie typifies a robust focus in Latido Movies pick-ups, mixing a first-time Latin American director and a thriller format with a political underbelly, parts discovered, for instance, in Colombian Laura Mora’s “Killing Jesus,” a Latido gross sales hit.

“The movie may be taken as an important suspense thriller however it’s additionally extremely related to the instances we stay in,” Latido’s Oscar Alonso argued. “When one thing sudden happens, you possibly can present solidarity or defend your personal place. Each reactions carry penalties.”