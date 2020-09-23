San Sebastian: WIP Latam Titles Explore Activism, Id, Belief

The San Sebastian Pageant’s new Works in Progress Latam program will unveil from Sept. 22 six movie productions from Latin America to potential manufacturing companions and gross sales brokers.

Inspecting such subjects as militant activism, the connection between leaders and followers, employers and staff, identification, devoutness and perception methods, this 12 months’s tasks replicate common subject material in movies from Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

WIP Latam, which runs Sept. 22-24, replaces San Sebastian’s Movies in Progress occasion after its 18-year run.

This 12 months’s works embrace “The Fossilized Stays,” Jerónimo Quevedo’s Argentine drama about younger militants in Buenos Aires; Manuel Nieto’s “The Employer and the Worker,” an Uruguayan-Argentine-Brazilian-French co-production in regards to the relationship between two younger males, a boss and his employee, and the convoluted relationship of each with work, freedom and happiness; and “Boreal,” Federico Adorno’s Paraguayan-Mexican co-production in regards to the followers of a Mennonite chief and their rising impatience with menial work.

Additionally being introduced to potential collaborators are Maximiliano Schonfeld’s “Jesús López,” an Argentine-French drama a few drifting teenager who finds new that means in his life as he begins to take the place of his late cousin, a younger racing driver just lately killed in an accident; Iván Fund’s “Nightfall Stone,” an Argentine-Chilean co-production about grieving mother and father whose life adjustments with the looks of an odd creature; and “The Rust,” Juan Sebastián Mesa’s Colombian-French function a few solitary espresso farmer coping with a extreme plague that’s destroying his harvest.

Happening alongside WIP Europa, WIP Latam may also current the WIP Latam Business Award, which incorporates post-production companies and Spanish distribution, collectively provided by Advert Hoc Studios, Deluxe, Dolby, Laserfilm Cine y Vídeo, Nephilim Producciones, No Downside Sonido and Sherlock Movies.

The fest has additionally launched a brand new prize, the €30,000 ($35.373) EGEDA Platino Industria Award for one of the best WIP Latam venture. Sponsored by the Audiovisual Producers’ Rights Administration Affiliation (EGEDA),the Spanish-world rights assortment society, the award is given to the successful movie’s majority producer.

San Sebastian’s Movies in Progress program introduced 48 movies between 2012 and 2019, together with 38 accomplished works, 29 of which screened in such fests as Berlin, Cannes, Locarno, San Sebastian and Venice, amongst them Sebastián Lelio’s “Gloria”; Alejandro Fernández Almendras’ “To Kill a Man”; Jayro Bustamante’s “Ixcanul”; Sebastian Múñoz’s “The Prince”; and Fernanda Valadez’s “Figuring out Options.