Sana Khan Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Sana Khan (moreover Sana Khaan) is an Indian actress, dancer, and model who works in Bollywood and South Indian Film Industry.

Wiki/Biography

Sana Khan was once born on Friday, 21 August 1987 (age 32 years; as in 2019) in Mumbai. Her zodiac sign is Leo. She did her schooling from Mumbai. She has moreover finished small techniques on skin care.

Physically Glance

Height (approx.): 5’ 3”

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Brown

Family & Caste

She belongs to a Muslim Family. He father is a Malayali Muslim who belonged to Kannur, Kerala, and her mother, Saeeda is from Mumbai.

Relationships

She was once rumoured to be in a dating with Salman Khan.

Throughout the provide, Bigg Boss 6, she was once connected with Aashka Goradia and Vishal Karwal.

She was once in a dating with an individual named Ismail Khan. She was once in a dating with the dancer and choreographer Melvin Louis. They each and every broke up in 2020.

On 21 November 2020, she obtained married to the Surat based totally Maulana Mufti Anas Sayied a few months after she presented her go out from Bollywood.

Occupation

Sana Khan began her occupation as a model and started running in print and TV advertisements. She has acted over 50 ad films and has been featured with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, and plenty of others. She made her appearing debut with a low finances Hindi adult film “Yehi Hai Over the top Society” (2005).

She made a specific glance in a track from the film “E” (2006). Due to this fact, she seemed throughout the films, Bombay to Goa (2007) and Dhan Dhana Dhan Purpose (2007). She was once signed for the film “Kettavan” (2008) on the other hand was once dropped out of it. After seeing her in an industrial with Shah Rukh Khan, Silambarasan (the lead actor of the film Sillambattam) contacted her for the lead place of ‘Jaanu’ throughout the Tamil film “Sillambattam” (2008). The film grew to become her debut throughout the Tamil film business.

She has acted in quite a lot of Tamil films, few of them being, Thambikku Indha Ooru (2010), Payanam (2011), Thalaivan (2013), and Ayogya (2019). She moreover seemed in quite a lot of hit Bollywood films, Halla Bol (2008), Jai Ho (2014), Wajah Tum Ho (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Tom, Dick and Harry 2 (2020). She made her Telugu debut with the 2010 film “Kalyanram Kathi” as ‘Anjali.’

She has moreover acted throughout the 2012 Telugu film “Mr. Nookayya.” She made her Kannada debut with 2011 film “Kool…Sakkath Sizzling Maga” (2011) as ‘Kajol.’

She made her Malayalam debut with the film “Climax” (2013) as ‘Poongkodi/Supriya.’

Television

In 2012, she contested the television reality provide “Bigg Boss 6” and was once the 3rd runner up of the current.

Due to this fact, she seemed as a customer in Bigg Boss, in numerous its seasons. In 2015, she contested “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6” and excelled to 9th position.

She moreover participated in Box Cricket League 2 (2016). She contested the existing “Kitchen Champion 5” in 2019 along side Parth Samthaan.

Controversies

In 2007, she seemed in an industrial for Amul Macho, right through which, she was once noticed scrubbing men’s undies very provocatively. It created a huge controversy and was once banned through the Indian Government at the grounds of sexual profanity. Talking about it, the actress mentioned,

Overlook in regards to the ban and other people casting off morchas (protests) against me and burning my posters in Bombay (Mumbai). At the end of it people from the ingenious matter have liked it.

In 2013, she was once declared ‘absconding,’ after she was once charged with the alleged kidnap of a 15-year-old girl, who had rejected her cousin’s marriage proposal.

In 2014, Sana, her boyfriend, Ismail Khan, and their servant were arrested after a media marketing consultant accused them of prison molestation and intimidation.

In 2016, an FIR was once filed against Sana and other actors who performed an act throughout the TV programme Jashn-e-Ummeed, through a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim, alleging them of hurting the religious sentiments of the group throughout the provide.

In 2020, she confessed that she had broken-up with Melvin Louis. She gave the rationale that he had cheated on her. Following this, each and every started to diss one every other on their social media accounts. As well as they mentioned their side of the tale at the media forums.

Favourite Problems

Foods: Sheer Kurma, Biryani

Data/Trivialities

She uses her spare time in each travelling or in her skin care medical institution.

She won the International Tamil Film Award for Best New Actress for the film “Sillambattam” in 2008.

She has moreover been the type ambassador for the Film celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

Reportedly, Sana has been collecting teddy bears since 2006, which are given to her through her members of the family.

