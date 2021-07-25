Sana Khan Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Sana Khan is an Indian model and picture actress. She majorly turns out in Bollywood and South Indian motion pictures. She is particularly known for her bold and delightful character and her roles in stylish motion pictures like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho, Bathroom Ek Prem Katha.

She moreover received reputation for her glance throughout the stylish TV reality shows Huge Boss in season 6. She used to be the 3rd runner-up throughout the provide. In recent years she made the headlines when she shared a put up on her social media all over which she presented that she has prevent the film business and now she must serve humanity and conform to a religious trail.

Sana Khan Wiki/Biography

Born on 21 August 1987, Sana Khan’s age is 33 years as of 2020. She used to be born and presented up in an upper-middle-class Muslim family in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She did her training at an area school in Mumbai and after that, she completed her graduation from the School of Mumbai. She moreover completed numerous methods on skin care.

Complete Determine Sana Khan Date of Get started 21 August 1987 Age 33 Years Get started Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Career Model and Actress Nationality Indian Place of origin Maharashtra Zodiac Sign Leo College Local College in Mumbai Faculty / School School of Mumbai Training Qualification Graduate

Sana Khan is captivated with modeling and functioning from an early age. She has all the time had to hitch Mumbai’s glamour business and had to make a huge establish throughout the business. She started her career as a model and then started her career in appearing along side her glance in numerous Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and other language motion pictures.

Family, Boyfriend & Relationships

Sana Khan belongs to an upper-middle-class Muslim family from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her nationality is Indian and he or she has her belief throughout the Islam religion.

Her father’s establish is Mr. Khan who’s a Malayali Muslim and has his natives in Kannur, Kerala.

Her mother’s establish is Saeeda Khan who’s a housewife.

Sana Khan’s marital status is married.

She used to be in a courting with Melvin Louis who’s a dancer and choreographer by means of profession. In recent years, they broke up with one every other as Melvin used to be cheating on her. Previously she used to be in a courting with a Mumbai-based guy Ismail Khan, previous than that she used to be moreover throughout the rumor of courting Salman Khan, who is one of the superstars throughout the Indian film business.

She moreover has an excellent friendship with television actors Aashka Goradia and Vishal Karwal. They come close to each other during Huge Boss season 6.

Mother Determine Saeeda Khan Boyfriend Melvin Louis, Ismail Khan, Vishal Karwal and Salman Khan Marital Status Married Husband Determine Mufti Anas Sayied

Physically Glance

Sana Khan is one of the maximum shocking and scorching actresses and models throughout the business. She owns a great shaped scorching resolve with attractive body measurements and beautiful turns out. She is a well being freak and occasionally spotted gyming and taking yoga categories to deal with herself fit and healthy.

She is 5 feet and 3 inches in most sensible and her body weight is spherical 55 Kg. Her body type is hourglass slender along side her resolve measurements measure 34-26-36 inches more or less. She has shocking long black colour hair with enchanting black colour eyes.

Career

Sana Khan started her career as a model throughout the business. In her initial days, she has worked in a lot of print shoots and TV ads. After that, she made her appearing debut along side her glance in a Hindi adult film titled Yehi Hai Over the top Society throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2005.

Since then she made her glance in a lot of stylish Hindi motion pictures like Bombay to Goa, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Halla Bol, Wajah Tum Ho, Jai Ho, Bathroom Ek Prem Katha, Tom Dick and Harry, and a variety of other stylish motion pictures in supporting place.

Excluding her career throughout the Bollywood business Sana Khan moreover worked in a lot of stylish South Indian Tamil language motion pictures like Sillambattam, Thambikku Indha Ooru, Payanam, Thalaivan, and Ayogya. She can also be featured in Telugu motion pictures like Kalyanram Kathi and Mr. Nookayya. She moreover seemed throughout the Kannada movie Kool Sakkath Sizzling Maga. Throughout the Malayalam business, she made her debut with the film Climax throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2013.

She moreover participated in numerous TV reality shows like Huge Boss in season 6, Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi in season 6, Box Cricket League season 2, and Kitchen Champion Season 5.

Controversies

Sana Khan used to be involved in a lot of controversies all the way through her career throughout the business. Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2007, she faced grievance for scrubbing men’s undies during an business for Amul Macho company. Later, the economic used to be banned by means of the Government and the actress had to face the hatred and anger of the parents.

Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2013, she used to be alleged of being worried throughout the kidnapping of a 15-year-old lady who had rejected her cousin’s proposal. After this incident, she used to be absconding from her position for a long time. Throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2014, she used to be arrested for the molestation and intimidation of a media advertising and marketing guide along along side her boyfriend and residential employees.

In 2016, an FIR used to be registered in opposition to Sana and other TV actors during their shoot for the TV serial Jashn-e-Ummeed. A follower of Dera Sacha Sauda alleged them of wounding the non secular sentiments of a gaggle throughout the provide.

In recent years she used to be throughout the knowledge after her breakup with Melvin. She said that he used to be cheating on her and after that each and every started disrespecting one every other on their social media accounts and claimed their facet of the tale.

Data and Knowledge

She has gained the International Tamil Film Award for Biggest Data Actress for her smart potency throughout the movie Sillambattam throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2008.

She has moreover been the type ambassador of the well-liked Film megastar Cricket League.

She loves to spend her time traveling or at her skin care medical institution. She has a zeal of gathering teddy bears, which are talented to her by means of her members of the family.