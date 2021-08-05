Sanaya Pithawalla (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sanaya Pithawalla (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Sanaya Pithawalla is an Indian actress and style. She is known for portraying Siyali Rajput position within the MTV internet sequence Warrior Top in 2015. She used to be additionally a part of sequence Emotional Atyachar, The Nice Indian Dysfunctional Circle of relatives, Fuh Se Fnatasy and Cartel.

Start & Circle of relatives

Sanaya Pithawalla used to be born on 3 August 1993 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her father’s identify is Marazban Pithawalla, who used to paintings at Qatar Petroleum whilst her mom Usha Nair used to paintings at Paper Jewelry, a neighborhood jewelry retailer in Mumbai. She has a sibling named Jennifer Pithawalla. She did her training at St. Anthony’s Ladies’ Top Faculty, Chembur, Mumbai.

Bio

Profession

Pithawalla began her performing profession with the MTV display Warrior Top, performed the position of Siyali Rajput within the yr 2015. She were given forged within the tv sequence Pyaar Music Kya Kiya Season 7 as Chavi in 2016. She starred in a outstanding position within the tv display Emotional Atyachar and later acted in a episode of PA-Gals. The similar yr, she carried out within the mini-series Yeh Loopy Dil as Kkusum.

Pithawalla gave the impression within the Voot authentic sequence titled Fuh Se Fable carried out the nature of Sudha within the yr 2019. Just lately she labored in few internet sequence together with ALT Balaji’s Dil Hello Toh Hai Season 2 and Cartel.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Brown Spare time activities Making a song and Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Anshuman Malhotra (Actor)

Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Sanaya Pithawalla

She gained the identify of Leave out Bunt Global in 2010.

She took section within the 2014 Leave out Queen of India and were given the primary place.

Sanaya made her Bollywood debut with the film Ishqeria within the yr 2018.

She were given featured in a tune video Ek Mohobbat alongwith Akshay Kharodia in 2021.

Sanaya likes to devour chocolate.

