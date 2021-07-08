Sanchita Shetty Konjam Pesu Track Mp3 Obtain

Konjam Pesu is the brand new unmarried monitor that includes Sanchita Shetty and Sanjay Nirmal. This light-hearted music is directed through Raju Murugan in collaboration with the Cuckoo Information Workforce. Yugabarathi does the pretty lyrics for the music. Whilst vocals are equipped through Pradeep Kumar and tremendous singer Nithya Shree. Sandy Grasp does the choreography for Konjam Pesu’s music. Narean composes the tune for this unmarried. Sony South India gifts the tune for this new unmarried monitor.

DISCLAIMER: We suggest our readers to just obtain songs from respectable resources similar to Amazon Song, Apple Song, Wynk Song, Gaana, iTunes, Resso and Authentic YouTube Pages. Don’t toughen or use unlawful internet sites similar to starmusiq, isaimini, to circulate and obtain songs.

Konjam Pesu Quantity Complete Main points

Listed here are all the main points of Konjam Pesu Track,

Artist: Sanchita Shetty and Sanjay Nirmal

Song: Narean

Vocals: Pradeep Kumar – Nithyashree

Lyrics: Yugabharathi

Choreographer: Sandy

Directed Via: Cuckoo Information Workforce

Introduced through: Raju Murugan (director)

Yr of free up: 2021

