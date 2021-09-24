Sanction to the FMF is far from the most expensive imposed by COFECE

The president of the league, Yon de Luisa accepted the sanction (Photo: Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar / Cuartoscuro)

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) sanctioned 17 clubs that belong to the MX League, to Mexican Football Federation and to eight individuals “for colluding in the transfer market for footballers.”

The fine imposed for both bodies and associates is MXN 177.6 million, but this figure remains far from the top 10 of the sanctions imposed by the COFECE to other economic entities. Despite the fact that the clubs and individuals who were involved in the investigation that resulted in said sanction, Mexican football can be punished, at most, with 10 percent of its total income per year.

The only teams that were not sanctioned were the Braves of Juarez and the Athletic of San Luis because they were not yet participating when the competition modifications were made in the League.

The fine may be higher and it turned out to be imposed a lower amount due to the modifications that were carried out in Mexican soccer.

Yon de Luisa and Mikel Arriola are the respective national football managers (Photo: FB / Mexican Football Federation)

The fine that heads this list was around the MNX 1000 million for banks for being colluded to reduce transfers between Afores. The Plenary of the Commission concluded that the responsibility fell on four Afores and 11 natural persons. In addition, fines were imposed that together added up to the aforementioned amount.

The fine was MXN 903.4 million which was issued to companies and individuals for anti-competitive practices in the drug market.

A MXN sanction was filed 626.4 million to a total of 11 companies and 14 individuals for committing absolute monopolistic practices in the bids for comprehensive services of laboratory studies and blood banks.

Sanction of 626.4 million for the International Airport of Mexico City to establish different prices and requirements to the groups of taxis and that these could provide their services.

In this way the sanction was communicated (Photo: Twitter @cofecemx)

Six shipping companies were sanctioned for more than MXN 581 million for distributing various segments of maritime routes.

Fine per MXN 368.7 million to PEMEX TRI for failing to comply with three of the six commitments determined in the resolution of September 2016.

Once again, a fine was presented for PEMEX TRI for the breach of its commitments to protect competition in the oil markets. The payment was MXN 418.3 million.

MXN 294.2 million which were imposed to condition a concentration in the passenger air market between the United States and Mexico.

The mismatch in the salaries of the Liga MX for women was one of the reasons for the sanction (Photo: Instagran / @ moni_rg14)

Those responsible for coordinating the bids in public tenders for the purchase of latex gloves were sanctioned with MXN 257.6 million.

MXN 241.5 billion was the figure they had to pay to condition the concentration between Sanofi and Boehringer in medicines for human health.

After three and a half years of investigation by the economic competition agency, the sanction was ruled against the Liga MX and FMF for the realization of absolute monopolistic practices in the soccer player transfer market through two modalities: the first, setting a salary cap in women’s football due to a salary gap between men and women, and the second due to the so-called “Pact of Knights”, which prevented many footballers from freely negotiating with new teams.

KEEP READING:

Why Juárez and Atlético de San Luis evaded the sanction of COFECE for the gentlemen’s agreement

Soccer-related characters who have been victims of crime in Mexico

“He would be a fantastic president”: David Faitelson’s sarcastic message to Cuauhtémoc Blanco