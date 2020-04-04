General News

Sanctions should not impede coronavirus fight, EU diplomat says

Josep Borrell backs UN title for world ceasefire to allow the sector to focus on pandemic

Sanctions should not forestall the availability of scientific equipment and offers to worldwide places scuffling with outbreaks of coronavirus, the EU’s best diplomat has said.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s prime advisor for abroad affairs, made the suggestions in a declaration on Friday backing the UN’s title for an instantaneous world ceasefire to allow the sector to focus on the pandemic.

