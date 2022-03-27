Sand? We see him talking about the decks that win the most now

The Streets of New Capenna could be a major meta change for Magic: Arena in Standard; and the truth is that this is something that I want. We’ve been dominated by monocolor decks for a long time and I’m looking forward to a little revolution happening.

The Streets of New Capenna have started showing spoilers for their cards. The first thing we have seen of this new collection is a statement of what you want to change in the playable: the three colors. The expansion will feature several families represented by a different combination of these three. In addition to some letters, we have already seen the triple lands. Each one adds one of the corresponding triad, the problem? That come into play tapped, the advantage? that can be cycled They don’t convince me too much. Few things are more infuriating than putting a land on the table that is useless until the next turn, especially if we take into account that the decks that work best today in Standard, especially in BO1, can destroy in only four or five turns. However, it does present something positive. These predominant decks are usually monochrome, or one color with hints of others. White and green reign. Will Capenna bring more variety to this by forcing you to play with more variety? The truth is that having tricolor cardboard as a base will allow the collection offer a high level of power. The reason is that playing this type of cards is somewhat slow. We see an example of this with Brokers Ascendancy. This enchantment costs one green, one blue, and one white mana. Turn-by-turn, add +1/+1 to all your creatures and a loyalty counter to your planeswalkers. To Lolth, the Spider Queen this card will suit you great.

That is, Capenna will bring strong tricolor cards. That will allow him to make big changes in the meta, in my opinion, but how can he change what is most played now? Previews begin on April 7, and on the 28th the set will hit Magic: Arena. So this month the best thing is to save the jokers and open your mind to add more colors to our decks. Today, if you play in Standard, this is the most popular: Aggressive white decks still rule. Kamigawa has given these decks a very powerful ally. Surely if you have been playing these days you will have come across The Wandering Empress more than once. The power of this planeswalker lies in the fact that can be flash summoned after the opponent’s declaration of attack. Once on the table, you have up to three ways to eliminate a creature. She’s very tough, and after she’s done her job on defense, she’ll be up to you and she’ll be able to put up counters and the ability to first strike your hosts. This empress will continue to carry weight after Capenna, for sure, because she is tremendously versatile and can be seen in all kinds of decks.

But if something has brought new to Standard the Kamigawa collection has been the resurrection of the enchantment based decks. Leveraging Jukai’s Naturalist, Kami of Transience, and Generous Visitor, these decks call on Kaldheim’s rune enchantments and their Champion Nailforger to create a very powerful and fast deck. So much so that it has been among the most played and powerful decks of the season. What’s more, it’s so much fun having him and, if you get the moves right, he can easily sweep the table. What I hope Capenna will do is give red, black, and blue artillery to take on white. It would also be interesting if she knew how to build bridges between the colors to be able to create more varied decks. Since Magic’s last revamp in 2021, white monocolor decks have been seen the most. I would like that to change in favor of these thematic compositions.

Will playing three colors favor aggro or control decks?

A priori, it would be possible to think that The Streets of Capenna could favor midrange or control decks, that is, decks that begin their game in turns more advanced than the first ones. That could give more power to a type of deck that has never stopped being seen since Adventures in the Forgotten Realms: the control Orzhov. This black-and-white deck is unstoppable when he’s setting up his stall, but he’s been overwhelmed by the speed and responsiveness of the new aggressive decks. If Capenna fills the deck with more control measures against creatures, more ways to gain life, and some enchantment or creature that generated tokens with a lot of resistance from early turns, you can upgrade. This deck is all about sacrificing creatures, gaining life with the excruciating Meathook Massacre, and creating tokens to fill their side of the table while emptying yours. Desperate enough to play against isl. It could be more powerful with some cardboard that would make it easier to put more green color. In fact, there are already several proposals with decks of these characteristics that incorporate it.

Continuing with control decks, there is one that is very fun to play but is currently not able to offer a response against the most aggressive card sets. I mean the Bant Restoration. This deck is based on using important mana accelerators to put on the table very powerful creatures in early turns. The problem is that if they are overwhelmed by bugs, they do not know how to respond well. Being a deck built around three colors, Capenna’s base concept would suit her very well. An idea would be to integrate enchantments or creatures with tricolor costs to reduce the summoning of creatures of two of those same colors, as well as provide more monsters for these decks. Because I think slowing down the pacing of Magic: Arena a bit it would be good for the video game. When I think this exciting title shines the most is when the game enters turn six or seven, when you have to use your head so as not to lose in exchanges and define long-term strategy. And that is what I ask of Capenna.

I think Kamigawa has brought a lot of health to the game. He’s given new life to enchantment decks, land landing decks, and fat creature decks that go down mid-game. What I want is for Capenna to reinforce this idea, which give no more wings to aggressive decks and to bet more on lowering the speed of the games. I like to rack my brain when I play Magic, not throw up all my creatures on the board and attack mindlessly. But this is just my opinion, what do you expect from Capenna? A boost in midrange decks or more gas for aggressive ones?