Sandara Park + 2PM’s Wooyoung Show Off Adorable Friendship

The friendship between Sandara Park and 2PM’s Wooyoung remains to be going robust!

On Might 30, Sandara Park revealed on Instagram that she had met up with Wooyoung for the primary time since his discharge from the army earlier this yr. The idol-turned-actress is presently starring within the musical “One other Oh Hae Younger,” primarily based on the 2016 drama of the identical identify, and Wooyoung got here to cheer her on at one among her closing performances.

Sandara Park posted a photograph of herself posing with Wooyoung backstage and wrote, “Wooyoungie, whom I met up with for the primary time in an extended whereas after his discharge!!! It’s been too lengthy!!! As a result of the ultimate present on 5/31 is offered out, yesterday was the final day that pals might come to see me, so thanks a lot for not forgetting and coming to see me!!!”

She continued, “In my try at a shock… I labored actually onerous to bop [2PM’s] ‘Once more and Once more’… Wooyoung mentioned, ‘Hehehe noona, I’m sorry… I actually didn’t know.’ Nobody knew… hahaha… 2PM’s dances are too onerous. Once I was training that dance within the dressing room backstage, my co-stars mentioned, ‘Unnie… weren’t you initially good at dancing?!’ I practiced actually onerous!!! Hehehehehe.”

Sandara Park’s closing efficiency of “One other Oh Hae Younger” will happen on Might 31. In the meantime, Wooyoung is presently within the midst of making ready for a solo comeback.

Should you haven’t seen it already (and even when you’ve got!), you possibly can watch “One other Oh Hae Younger” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now