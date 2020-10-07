Sandara Park Donates 30,000 Masks To Sick Children

Sandara Park made a beneficiant donation!

On October 6, it was introduced that Sandara Park donated 30,000 masks via the donation platform CELEBe. The masks got to the Korea Children’s Incurable Illness Affiliation, WE START, and the Korea Pediatric Most cancers Basis.

Earlier than this, Sandara Park additionally held a bazaar and donated a part of the proceeds. The merchandise that Sandara Park donated might be given to kids affected by leukemia and pediatric most cancers in order that they’ll shield themselves from COVID-19.

