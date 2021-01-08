General News

Sandara Park Makes Donation To Help Abandoned Animals

January 8, 2021
Sandara Park confirmed her love for animals by making a donation to assist deserted pets.

On January 7, she posted a photograph of herself on the Korean Animal Welfare Affiliation in Namyangju, a metropolis in Gyeonggi Province. Within the caption, she wrote:

Collectively with DrDOG, I visited the Korean Animal Welfare Affiliation in Namyangju. I donated some feed and visited the canines and cats who are rising up effectively after being rescued from troublesome circumstances. They had been so cute. A variety of these infants are ready for households! To these seeking to make a pet a part of their household, please consider carefully earlier than you undertake. A variety of my acquaintances contacted me asking if they might go along with me subsequent time, and I spotted that there are nonetheless a variety of warmhearted individuals on the planet. It was a heartwarming day. Let’s love one another and keep wholesome and blissful.

