Sandara Park, Ryeowook, Seungsik, Lee Jin Hyuk, Joochan, And More Cast In Interactive Live Sitcom

A never-before-seen interactive sitcom referred to as “ON AIR – The Secret Contract” is coming!

Co-produced by LG Uplus and musical manufacturing firm Shinswave, “ON AIR – The Secret Contract” is a brand new sort of present that mixes components of a sitcom and a radio present right into a theater efficiency. The reside present will run from March 20 to April 18 at Kwanglim Arts Middle in Seoul. It’s an interactive present during which the forged members will take feedback from followers in actual time and immediately talk with each on-line and offline audiences. Every present will probably be a distinct episode with a distinct story, and shock friends may also make appearances to ship particular reside performances. Producing director (PD) Yoo Sung Mo of “SNL Korea” will probably be taking part within the directing the mission.

“ON AIR – The Secret Contract” will probably be a romantic comedy about DJ Aaron, an smug prime idol, and author Shin Woo Ri, somebody who is aware of his secret.

On March 4, the star-studded forged lineup was revealed. Tremendous Junior’s Ryeowook, VICTON’s Seungsik, UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk, and Golden Little one’s Joochan will probably be enjoying the male lead DJ Aaron (Ahn Doo Ri). Ryeowook has confirmed his versatility via numerous musical tasks, and Joochan made his musical debut extra lately with “Sonata of a Flame,” which Ryeowook was additionally a part of. “ON AIR – The Secret Contract” will mark Seungsik and Lee Jin Hyuk’s first theatrical debut.

In the function of the feminine lead Shin Woo Ri, Sandara Park and musical actress Jeon Ye Ji have been forged. Sandara Park has been actively taking part in each theatrical tasks and TV exhibits.

Comedienne Lee Se Younger, who has been gaining fame as a YouTuber, and Crayon Pop’s Choa, who’s at present showing on the audition program “Sing Once more,” will tackle the function of Oh Myung Joo.

Former “Dancing 9” contestant and present musical actor Han Solar Chun will play the character Tae Younger and likewise participate because the present’s choreography director. Different actors who will star within the present embrace comic Yoo Jae Pil, Yoon Mi So, HashTag’s Dajeong, ELRIS’s Hyeseong, in addition to NOIR’s Ryu Hoyeon, Kim Siheon, Kim Daewon, and Kim Yeonkuk. Viewers can look ahead to shock appearances by friends who’ve but to be unveiled.

The present will probably be reside streamed on V LIVE and LINE LIVE for world followers, and the sitcom’s OST will probably be formally launched after the present as nicely.

