Sandara Park Shows Love For CL + Shares Cute Photos From Their Hangout

November 8, 2020
Sandara Park and CL’s friendship continues to be going robust!

Earlier this week, Sandara Park thrilled followers by becoming a member of CL’s official Weverse fan group and making cute posts referring to herself because the “CEO of CL followers.” The 2 2NE1 members additionally shared a enjoyable on-line trade on the platform that hinted that they have been assembly up for a meal.

On November 7, Sandara Park took to Instagram to share a number of lovely pictures from her latest hangout with CL—one in all which CL additionally posted on her personal Instagram story.

Sandara Park affectionately wrote within the caption, “My dongsaeng [younger sister or friend].”

CL just lately made her long-awaited comeback with the double title tracks “HWA” and “5 STAR.” Take a look at each songs right here!

